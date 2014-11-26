(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings for FirstMerit Corporation (FMER) and its principal banking subsidiary FirstMerit Bank, NA at 'BBB+'. The ratings are being withdrawn for business reasons. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Today's affirmation is supported by FMER's continued consistent financial performance, solid market position in core markets, strong asset quality, and a reasonable capital position given its risk profile. FMER has continued to perform consistently relative to similarly rated peers, reflecting what Fitch believes is a conservative risk culture. Recent earnings generation has been in line with expectations of a return on assets (ROA) between 90 and 100 basis points (bps),driven by low credit costs along with a marginally improving expense base. Fitch believes that cost saves related to its acquisition of Citizens Republic Bancorp could augment earnings performance, over the long term. However, over the near term, expense reductions will most likely be off-set by net interest margin compression given the short-term, asset-sensitive nature of FMER's balance sheet. Asset quality metrics are in line relative to similarly rated peers. Nonperforming assets (NPAs; legacy and acquired) were less than 1.0% at 3Q'14 - remaining at one of the lowest levels in the peer group. Furthermore, management has shown the ability to work down NPAs with relatively small credit costs. FMER's net charge-offs over the last five quarters have averaged under 20 bps, in line with similarly rated peers. Fitch views FMER's improving capital levels as reasonable for its rating and risk profile. At 3Q'14, FMER reported a TCE ratio of 8.1%, up from 7.4% a year prior. Meanwhile, estimated common equity tier 1 (CET1) under Basel III remains strong at 9.8%, nearly 40 bps higher than a year ago. Fitch notes that the company has increased capital to these levels even after experiencing fairly meaningful growth over the last year. FMER's total loan book has grown 7.2% over the last year, in-line with the industry. However, growth in FMER's legacy originated book of 23.3% has far out-stripped regional GDP growth as well as its peers. Fitch's expectation that FMER will maintain these types of capital ratios if its taste for sizable growth continues and/or if management decides to execute on additional acquisitions is incorporated in today's rating action. Further incorporated into the affirmation is Fitch's expectation that management has maintained its conservative underwriting standards during this period of growth in a highly competitive market. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FMER and its subsidiaries are all notched down from FMER's VR of 'bbb+' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS FirstMerit Bank, NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of FMER. FirstMerit Bank, NA's ratings are aligned with FMER reflecting Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FMER's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support should such support be needed. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS FirstMerit Bank, NA's long- and short-term deposit ratings reflect Fitch's view of how these deposits would be treated in a liquidation by the FDIC. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings: FirstMerit Corporation. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Viability at 'bbb+'. --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. FirstMerit Bank, NA --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability at 'bbb+'; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2' --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'; Contact: Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Director +1 312-368-3153 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 