(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
ratings for FirstMerit Corporation (FMER) and its principal
banking subsidiary
FirstMerit Bank, NA at 'BBB+'. The ratings are being withdrawn
for business
reasons. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation is supported by FMER's continued consistent
financial
performance, solid market position in core markets, strong asset
quality, and a
reasonable capital position given its risk profile.
FMER has continued to perform consistently relative to similarly
rated peers,
reflecting what Fitch believes is a conservative risk culture.
Recent earnings
generation has been in line with expectations of a return on
assets (ROA)
between 90 and 100 basis points (bps),driven by low credit costs
along with a
marginally improving expense base. Fitch believes that cost
saves related to its
acquisition of Citizens Republic Bancorp could augment earnings
performance,
over the long term. However, over the near term, expense
reductions will most
likely be off-set by net interest margin compression given the
short-term,
asset-sensitive nature of FMER's balance sheet.
Asset quality metrics are in line relative to similarly rated
peers.
Nonperforming assets (NPAs; legacy and acquired) were less than
1.0% at 3Q'14 -
remaining at one of the lowest levels in the peer group.
Furthermore, management
has shown the ability to work down NPAs with relatively small
credit costs.
FMER's net charge-offs over the last five quarters have averaged
under 20 bps,
in line with similarly rated peers.
Fitch views FMER's improving capital levels as reasonable for
its rating and
risk profile. At 3Q'14, FMER reported a TCE ratio of 8.1%, up
from 7.4% a year
prior. Meanwhile, estimated common equity tier 1 (CET1) under
Basel III remains
strong at 9.8%, nearly 40 bps higher than a year ago. Fitch
notes that the
company has increased capital to these levels even after
experiencing fairly
meaningful growth over the last year.
FMER's total loan book has grown 7.2% over the last year,
in-line with the
industry. However, growth in FMER's legacy originated book of
23.3% has far
out-stripped regional GDP growth as well as its peers. Fitch's
expectation that
FMER will maintain these types of capital ratios if its taste
for sizable growth
continues and/or if management decides to execute on additional
acquisitions is
incorporated in today's rating action. Further incorporated into
the affirmation
is Fitch's expectation that management has maintained its
conservative
underwriting standards during this period of growth in a highly
competitive
market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FMER and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from FMER's VR of 'bbb+' in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative Loss
Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
FirstMerit Bank, NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of FMER.
FirstMerit Bank, NA's
ratings are aligned with FMER reflecting Fitch's view that the
bank subsidiary
is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FMER's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
FirstMerit Bank, NA's long- and short-term deposit ratings
reflect Fitch's view
of how these deposits would be treated in a liquidation by the
FDIC.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
FirstMerit Corporation.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Viability at 'bbb+'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
FirstMerit Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1 312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014);
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012);
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014);
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27, 2014);
2014);
-- U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 3Q14 (Fighting Against the
Current of Low
Interest Rates)' (Oct. 27, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls to Neutral)' (July 15, 2014);
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Mid-Tier Regional Bank Guide (Weak Core
Profitability Awaiting
Reprieve from Low Rates)' (June 26, 2014)
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
