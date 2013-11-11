(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Global Yatirim Holding A.S.'s (Global) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'CCC' and the rating for Global's USD40m unsecured bond, maturing in 2017, at 'CCC-'/'RR5'. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Global has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Global.