(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
ratings for Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) and its principal
banking subsidiary
Whitney Bank including the companies' Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BBB+'
with a Stable Rating Outlook. As communicated on Nov. 24, 2014,
the ratings are
being withdrawn for commercial reasons. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's affirmation is supported by HBHC's consistent financial
performance,
good deposit market share in core markets, relatively strong
asset quality, and
reasonable capital levels given its risk profile.
HBHC has remained a consistent performer relative to similarly
rated peers.
Fitch believes this reflects the company's fairly conservative
risk culture.
Recent earnings generation has been in line with expectations of
a return on
assets (ROA) between 85 and 95 basis points (bps),driven by low
credit costs
along with a marginally improving expense base. Fitch expects
that over the near
term, expense reductions will most likely be off-set by net
interest margin
compression given the short-term, asset-sensitive nature of
HBHC's balance
sheet.
Asset quality metrics are in-line relative to similarly rated
peers and superior
to HBHC's midtier regional peer group. Nonperforming assets
(NPAs; legacy and
acquired) were just over 1.10% at 3Q'14 - remaining at one of
the lowest levels
in the peer group. Furthermore, management has shown the ability
to work down
NPAs with relatively small credit costs. HBHC's net charge-offs
over the last
five quarters have averaged well-under 20 bps, in line with
similarly rated
peers. Credit losses could tick up over the near term given
HBHC's
energy-related exposure of over 10% of total loans. However,
Fitch does not
believe the losses would significantly change HBHC's credit
rating profile.
Fitch views HBHC's capital levels as reasonable for its rating
and risk profile.
At 3Q'14, the company had a TCE ratio in excess of 9%, one of
the highest levels
in the peer group while Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted
assets was over
10.25%. Fitch notes that the company has maintained capital at
these levels even
after experiencing fairly meaningful growth over the last year.
Growth in HBHC's loan book of over 13% has far out-stripped peer
and industry
average. Fitch's expectation that HBHC will maintain these types
of capital
ratios if its taste for sizable growth continues and/or if
management decides to
execute on additional acquisitions is incorporated in today's
rating action.
Moreover, the affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that
management has
maintained its conservative underwriting standards (reflected by
relatively
strong AQ during the credit crisis) during this period of growth
in a highly
competitive market.
Finally, today's affirmation incorporates Fitch's view that the
recent
management changes announced by HBHC are neutral to the
company's credit
profile. In November 2014, the company announced that dual-CEO
Carl Chaney would
resign and retire effective at the end of the year. Mr. Chaney
had been with
Hancock for over 15 years. John Hairston, who has been dual-CEO
and COO since
2008, was named sole CEO and President.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by HBHC, and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from HBHC's VR of 'bbb+' in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative Loss
Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Whitney Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of HBHC. Whitney
Bank's ratings are
aligned with HBHC's reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core to
the franchise.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBHC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS
Whitney Bank's long and short term deposit ratings reflect
Fitch's view of how
these deposits would be treated in a liquidation by the FDIC.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Hancock Holding Company
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb+'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Whitney Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 3Q14 (Fighting Against the
Current of Low
Interest Rates)' (Oct. 27, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14' (Sept. 15, 2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Mid-Tier Regional Bank Guide (Weak Core
Profitability Awaiting
Reprieve from Low Rates)' (June 26, 2014).
here
