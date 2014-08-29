(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn Hartford
Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (HFSG) holding company ratings
as well as the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of HSFG's insurance
subsidiaries. Fitch
has withdrawn the ratings for commercial reasons. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation and Stable Rating Outlook reflect HFSG's
reasonable
financial leverage, sizable levels of holding company cash and
financial
resources, and strategic focus on property and casualty, group
benefits and
mutual funds businesses.
The affirmation of the ratings also consider the risks
associated with the
company's runoff annuity and life businesses and HFSG's
near-term capital
management initiative to reduce overall financial leverage to
reflect the
company's significantly altered business profile following the
sales of its
retirement plans and individual life businesses in 2013 and
Japanese annuity
subsidiary in 2014.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--4% senior notes due 2015 at 'BBB';
--7.3% notes due 2015 at 'BBB';
--5.5% notes due 2016 at 'BBB';
--5.375% notes due 2017 at 'BBB';
--4% senior notes due 2017 at 'BBB';
--6.3% notes due 2018 at 'BBB';
--6% notes due 2019 at 'BBB';
--5.5% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB';
--5.125% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB';
--5.95% notes due 2036 at 'BBB';
--6.625% senior notes due 2040 at 'BBB';
--6.1% notes due 2041 at 'BBB';
--6.625% senior notes due 2042 at 'BBB';
--4.3% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB';
--7.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2042 at 'BB+';
--8.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BB+'.
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Hartford Life, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--7.65% notes due 2027 at 'BBB-';
--7.375% notes due 2031 at 'BBB-'.
Members of the Hartford Fire Insurance Intercompany Pool:
Hartford Fire Insurance Company
Nutmeg Insurance Company
Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company
Hartford Casualty Insurance Company
Twin City Fire Insurance Company
Pacific Insurance Company, Limited
Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford
Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.
Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois
Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest
Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company
Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast
Hartford Lloyd's Insurance Company
Trumbull Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Hartford Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+';
--Medium-term note program at 'BBB'.
Hartford Life Global Funding
--Secured notes program at 'BBB+'.
Hartford Life Institutional Funding
--Secured notes program at 'BBB+'.
Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-31911
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
