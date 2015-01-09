(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
simultaneously
withdrawn HFT Liquid Money Market Fund's 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the fund's current
risk profile is
consistent with a 'AAAmmf(chn)' National Money Market Fund
rating, based on the
nature of its portfolio holdings.
This rating is withdrawn as it is no longer considered
analytically meaningful
by Fitch.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of
this issuer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria',
dated 13
January 2014, and 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating
Criteria' dated 19
July 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Chinese Money Market Funds - More Choices Expected for
Conservative MMF
Investors
here
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
Assessing Chinese Money Market Funds - Principal Preservation
and High Liquidity
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
