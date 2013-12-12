(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
ratings for Infinity Property & Casualty Corporation (Infinity)
(NASDAQ: IPCC)
and its subsidiaries as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$275 million senior notes due 2022 'BBB';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the operating
subsidiaries at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable for all affirmed ratings. Fitch has
decided to
discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated. A full list of
rating actions
is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects IPCC's quality balance sheet
characterized by strong
capitalization and adequate underwriting results and improving
loss reserving
levels.
Offsetting these positives is Infinity's business concentration
in the
California auto market, which represents approximately 49% of
net written
premiums. Also, Infinity is challenged as a medium sized
personal auto
specialist to compete with insurers with greater capital bases
and operating
scale, and to manage regulatory and operating risks inherent to
this business
segment.
Infinity is one of the largest non-standard auto insurance
companies in the
country. The average non-standard automobile consumer is more
likely to be
impacted by broader negative economic issues than the standard
or preferred
automobile consumer. This may impede premium growth or
negatively impact
customer retention.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Infinity Property Casualty Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$275 million 5% senior unsecured note due September 2022 at
'BBB'.
Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the following IFS ratings
at 'A':
Hillstar Insurance Co
Infinity Assurance Insurance Co
Infinity Auto Insurance Co
Infinity Casualty Insurance Company
Infinity County Mutual Insurance Company
Infinity Indemnity Insurance Co
Infinity Insurance Company
Infinity Preferred Insurance Co
Infinity Reserve Insurance Co
Infinity Safeguard Insurance Co
Infinity Security Insurance Company
Infinity Select Insurance Co
Infinity Standard Insurance Co
