(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC
VTB Bank Georgia's
(VTBG's) Long-term issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. At the
same time, the
agency has withdrawn the ratings as the bank has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer
provide ratings
or analytical coverage for VTBG. A full list of ratings actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VTBG'S SUPPORT RATING AND IDRS
The affirmation of VTBG's Long-term IDR at 'BB'/Stable, and its
Support Rating
at '3', reflects Fitch's continued view of the likelihood of
shareholder support
from its 96%-owner, JSC Bank VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Negative), the
state-controlled,
second-largest bank in Russia. In Fitch's view, VTB would have a
high propensity
to support its Georgian subsidiary, given VTBG's small size, the
significant
amount of funding VTBG receives from VTB, the track record of
capital support
from its parent and the banks' common branding. At the same
time, VTBG's ability
to receive and utilise parent support could be restricted by
transfer and
convertibility restrictions, the risk of which is reflected in
Georgia's Country
Ceiling ('BB').
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VTBG'S VR
The affirmation of VTBG's VR at 'b-' reflects the bank's small
size and modest
franchise (about 3.9% of end-2012 sector assets), concentrated
balance sheet,
limited track record of reasonable credit underwriting and
significant
proportion of foreign currency lending. In addition,
pre-impairment
profitability has declined due to margin pressure and cost
growth.
Capitalisation has also weakened but should increase thanks to a
planned
GEL12.25m capital injection (equal to about 17.5% of end-2012
equity), Fitch is
informed. Liquidity is adequate and is underpinned by a moderate
pool of liquid
assets and a committed credit line from VTB although it should
be considered in
light of significant concentration in the deposit base.
The rating actions are as follows:
JSC VTB Bank (Georgia):
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable,
rating
withdrawn
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B', rating
withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', rating withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '3', rating withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst (VTBG)
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 203 530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 6657
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012, 'Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' dated 11 December
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.