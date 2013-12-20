(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CityCenter Holdings, LLC's (CityCenter) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and the company's senior secured credit facility at 'BB-/RR2' and has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings. The ratings have been withdrawn because the issuer has chosen not to provide Fitch with ongoing disclosure. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and will no longer provide ratings for CityCenter. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Committee Chairperson Jamie Rizzo, CFA Managing Director +1-212 908-0548 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Fitch Rates CityCenter's Proposed Loan 'BB-/RR2'; Upgrades IDR to 'B'; Outlook Stable' (Oct. 8, 2013); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013); Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.