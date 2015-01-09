(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed and
simultaneously withdrawn the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on
Korea Finance
Corporation (KoFC) and the ratings on KoFC's global medium-term
note (GMTN)
programme. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage for KoFC. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The withdrawal follows the merger of KoFC into Korea Development
Bank (KDB;
AA-/Stable) on 31 December 2014 to form a new KDB. As such, KoFC
no longer
exists. The merger has practically reversed the privatisation
process for KDB
that was started in 2009 by spinning off policy functions to
form KoFC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt
Fitch also has withdrawn the ratings on KoFC's GMTN programme
because the new
KDB does not intend to use the programme for a future issuance.
The ratings on KoFC's outstanding senior unsecured debt issues
will be monitored
under KDB's name because KDB has taken over all of KoFC's debt.
The ratings are
affirmed to be aligned with KDB's Long-Term Foreign Currency
IDR. This is
equalised with South Korea's sovereign rating to reflect the
government's
de-facto solvency guarantee and its commitment to its
controlling or strategic
stakes in the bank in light of the importance of the bank's
policy roles in the
system.
According to Article 32 of the new KDB Act passed in May 2014
and effective
January 2015, the government continues to be responsible for any
losses incurred
by the bank that are not covered by the bank's reserves. KDB is
100% directly
owned by the government. Its key policy roles include
bailing-out or
restructuring troubled or failed corporates, funding foreign
currency for the
system, financing long-term social-infrastructure projects, and
extending
credits to SMEs via on-lending to commercial banks.
Any change in KDB's IDR will be reflected in the debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
KoFC
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-' with Outlook
Stable and
withdrawn
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-' and withdrawn
Short-term and long-term ratings on the GMTN programme affirmed
at 'F1+ ' and
'AA-', respectively, and withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt (excluding the GMTN programme) affirmed at
'AA-'
