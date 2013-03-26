(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard
Life Assurance
Limited's (SLAL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'
and Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed
Standard Life plc's
(Standard Life) Long-term IDR at 'A-'. Standard Life is the top
holding company
for the Standard Life group. In addition, the agency has
affirmed Standard
Life's perpetual subordinated notes, which benefit from a
guarantee given by
SLAL at 'BBB+' and the GBP500m subordinated bond maturing in
2042 at 'BBB-'..
The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable.
At the same time
Fitch has withdrawn all ratings on the Standard Life group.
The affirmation of Standard Life's ratings reflects the
insurer's maintained
strong competitive position within the UK pension market, its
strong
capitalisation and profitability as well as its modest financial
leverage. In
2012, Standard Life's pre-tax operating profit rose to GBP900m
(2011: GBP544m),
benefiting from improved profitability of its UK, Canadian and
Asian insurance
operations as well as an increased contribution from Standard
Life Investments.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are
uncompensated.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.