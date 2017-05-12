(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed SVI Public
Company Limited's (SVI) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(tha)'
with Stable
Outlook and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'. The
agency has
simultaneously withdrawn the ratings on SVI for commercial
reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Continued Business Recovery: SVI's operations have rebounded
strongly after a
fire at its plant in late 2014. The company restored production
to pre-fire
levels in 2016. Excluding the recently acquired European
operations, SVI's
revenue in 2016 increased to its pre-fire level of THB8.6
billion. We believe
the company will be able to maintain its business and financial
profile
commensurate with the current rating over the medium term.
Acquisition Aids Diversification: Fitch expects the 2016
acquisition of Seidel
Electronics Group Company (Seidel), an electronics manufacturing
service (EMS)
provider with plants in Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, to help
the company to
expand into new high-margin segments, such as automotive,
transportation and
medical, where Seidel is focused. This acquisition will also
reduce the reliance
on Scandinavian customers by adding new European customers. In
2016, the
proportion of Scandinavian customers reduced to 52% of revenue
from 71% in 2015.
Margin to Improve: Fitch expects SVI's operating EBITDAR margin
to rebound to
around 7% in 2017 and 2018 from 6.4% in 2016. We expect the
restructuring of
Seidel's manufacturing process and the streamlining of materials
acquisition to
help improve its cost structure and profit margin in the medium
term. In 2016,
the consolidation of Seidel lowered SVI's operating EBITDAR
margin as Seidel's
profit margin is lower than that of SVI due to higher overhead
costs.
Healthy Financial Profile: Fitch expects SVI to maintain its
FFO-adjusted net
leverage below 1.0x over the next two years. FFO of THB700
million-900 million a
year should be enough to support planned annual capex of THB400
million-600
million and dividends in 2017 and 2018. SVI had net cash of
THB3.2 billion at
the end of 2016.
EMS Growth Opportunity: SVI continues to benefit from stability
in the EMS
market, which is driven by industrial demand. In addition,
manufacturers
increasingly rely on EMS providers in their overall supply
chain, in particular
outside the consumer electronics sector. The company's strategy
to focus on the
growing non-traditional end-market segment, which is less
volatile and offers
higher margins, has helped sustain SVI's operations and business
profile amid a
challenging operating environment over the past several years.
Small Size, Concentration Risk: SVI's ratings are constrained by
its narrow
geographic coverage, its concentrated customer base, the
likelihood of greater
competition in the non-traditional EMS market, and technology
risks associated
with the electronics segment. Other constraints include its
volatile
working-capital requirement and exposure to foreign-exchange
risk. However, this
is partly offset by the purchase of forward contracts.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
SVI's business profile is supported by its focus on the growing
and less
volatile non-traditional end-product segment, which offers wider
margin than the
traditional EMS segment. Nevertheless, the sector's risk profile
is above
average. SVI operates in the EMS industry with a risk profile
similar to that of
KCE Electronics Public Company Limited (KCE, A-(tha)/Stable).
Both focus on
niche segments of their respective industries. They benefit from
the lower
competition and demand volatility, which help stabilise their
revenue and
earnings. However, SVI has a narrower profit margin than KCE and
is smaller by
both revenue and operating EBITDAR. These aspects warrant a
rating one notch
lower than that of KCE.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 10%-15% in 2017 and 2018
- EBITDAR margin improves to around 7% in 2017 and 2018 (2016:
6.4%)
- Capex of THB600 million in 2017 and THB400 million in 2018
- 40% dividend payout ratio
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawals.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Fitch expects SVI's cash flow from operations
to be enough to
support capex and dividends in the medium term. SVI has
consistently maintained
a high cash balance (end-2016: THB3.9 billion), which has
provided the company a
large buffer against downside risks from the industry downturn
and manufacturing
disruptions over the past several years. The company has minimal
debt maturing
over the next 12 months of THB103 million at end-2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
SVI Public Company Limited
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
--National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+662 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+662 108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+612 8256 0307
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Fitch adjusts revenue to exclude insurance claims arising from
the fire at the
facility.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
AVAILABLE
