TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Taiwan Cooperative Bank's (TCB) and its affiliated companies,
Taiwan Cooperative
Bills Finance Company (TCBFC) and Taiwan Cooperative Securities
(TCS), with
Stable Outlook. The ratings and outlook of TCB are
simultaneously withdrawn as
they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's rating
coverage. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR AND SRF
TCB's IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating (SR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of
government support, in
the case of need. This is underpinned by TCB's systemic
importance in Taiwan's
banking sector and a high level of government control through
its only
shareholder - Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Company
(TCFHC). TCB is the
second-largest bank in Taiwan by assets and it had a sizable
deposit market
share of about 7.7% as at end-2013. State and state affiliates
own nearly 40% in
TCFHC, mostly through the Ministry of Finance.
The ratings of TCFHC's wholly owned subsidiaries TCBFC and TCS
are driven by
support from TCFHC, and underpinned by TCFHC's strong commitment
and legal
obligation under the Financial Holding Act to assist its
subsidiaries when they
fall into financial difficulty. Fitch views them as core
subsidiaries in spite
of their modest representation in the group's assets at 1% at
end-2013. This is
based on strong management and strategic integration, and brand
sharing. TCBFC
handles the group's fixed-income trading, commercial-paper
underwriting and
guarantee while TCS focuses on securities brokerage primarily
for TCB's
customers.
TCB, TCBFC and TCS all have Stable Outlooks, reflecting that of
the Taiwan
sovereign (A+/Stable) and Fitch's expectation that the state's
ability or
propensity to support them will not weaken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, AND SUPPORT
RATING
TCBFC's and TCS's ratings are sensitive to changes around group
support,
including if sovereign support for TCB declines and if Fitch no
longer views
them as core entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
TCB's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its strong domestic
franchise, ordinary
support from the state, as well as its below-peer average
capitalisation.
Compared with regional peers, TCB's VR reflects its weak
earnings generation and
the need to pay steady dividends to the government.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
TCB's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below its National
Long-Term rating
to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of
going-concern loss
absorption features. TCB's perpetual cumulative bonds (that is,
legacy Basel II
Tier 2 capital instruments) are rated three notches below its VR
to reflect the
instrument's going-concern loss absorption feature. These are in
line with
Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar
securities.
A Credit Update on TCBFC and TCS will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
TCB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; withdrawn
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable;
withdrawn
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'; withdrawn
Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; withdrawn
Perpetual cumulative bonds affirmed at 'BBB-(twn)'; withdrawn
TCBFC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
TCS:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 1
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013,
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', dated
31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
