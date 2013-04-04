(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka
has affirmed and
simultaneously withdrawn Sri Lanka-based Vallibel Finance PlC's
(VFL) National
Long-Term rating at 'BB-(lka)'. The Outlook is Negative.
Rating Action Rationale
VFL's rating and outlook reflect its small but rapidly growing
asset base which
has expanded nearly five-fold since March 2010, its modest
profitability and a
developing franchise. Deterioration in asset quality indicators,
along with
comparatively weak capitalisation, is also a risk. Elevated
liquidity pressures
are a risk for all finance companies in Sri Lanka, including
VFL.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as VFL has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for VFL.
The latest research on VFL is available on www.fitchratings.com
and
www.fitchratings.lk.
