(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn Whitney Bank's
(Louisiana) ratings at 'BBB+' as the entity no longer exists. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's charter was recently merged into Hancock Bank's
(Mississippi)
charter; thus Whitney Bank (Louisiana) no longer exists. At the
same time,
Hancock Bank (Mississippi) was renamed Whitney Bank
(Mississippi). This was done
to allow the company to continue operating under the dual brands
of Whitney Bank
in Louisiana and Texas and Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama
and Florida.
Fitch notes that the subordinated debt formerly issued by
Whitney Bank
(Louisiana) was moved over to the Hancock Bank (Mississippi)
charter. However,
the issuer name did not change. Furthermore, the long-term
deposits and
short-term deposits at Whitney Bank (Louisiana) were also moved
to Hancock Bank
(Mississippi).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Whitney Bank's (Lousiana) Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor of '5' and
'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to
procure extraordinary
support should such support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Whitney Bank (Louisiana)
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
70 West Madison,
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
