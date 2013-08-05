(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andorra Banc Agricol
Reig's (Andbank) Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'
and 'F2' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating action has been taken following Andbank's acquisition of Banco
Inversis' private banking business in Spain, announced on 12 July 2013. Under
the agreement, Andbank has paid EUR179.8m for EUR4.7bn in assets under
management (AUM) as well as for a small amount of deposits, liquid assets and
loans. The new AUM will increase Andbank's total AUM by 37% and boost the
entity's on-shore private banking focus. The bank expects to integrate the
acquired business into its Spanish banking subsidiary by end-2013, subject to
all regulatory approvals being received. Andbank has also signed a service-level
agreement (SLA) with Banco Inversis as part of the agreement, to secure the
usage of its technology platform to service its customers for the next 10 years.
The acquisition price includes EUR120m of goodwill.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND VR
The transaction will have a significant negative impact on Andbank's capital
because of the goodwill included in the price of the acquisition. Furthermore,
it will expose the bank to higher operational risk because of the need to
integrate the two businesses. Fitch estimates that Andbank's Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio, which excludes any element of operational risk, will decline to
about 16% as a result of the goodwill paid, from 22% at end-2012. Unlike banks
in the EU, Andorran banks do not set aside any capital for operational risk.
This could in theory reduce capital ratios by a further 200bp under a simulated
standardised method of calculating capital against operational risk.
While clearly resulting in a much weaker FCC ratio, Fitch views capitalisation
to have remained adequate because of the bank's lower than average
concentrations in its loan book. Furthermore, under the bank's plans, FCC would
rise to over 20% by end-2014 through internal capital generation and lower
dividend pay-outs, which is more commensurate for the rating.
The impact on Andbank's liquidity position from the acquisition is expected to
be moderate as it represents a relatively low proportion of its balance sheet
and the acquired private bank has a relatively liquid balance sheet.
The risk of AUM outflows from Banco Inversis following the transfer is likely to
be limited as Andbank is acquiring the whole network of agents and will continue
to offer its services through the same technology platform, thanks to the SLA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR
The affirmation of the ratings is subject to the assumption that capital will be
raised to a similar level as pre-acquisition in a relatively short period of
time. The VR and IDRs therefore could be downgraded if the bank fails to bring
core capital ratios back to pre-acquisition levels in a reasonably short period
of time or if the acquisition leads to greater AUM outflows than envisaged under
the plan. Another possible negative rating trigger is if the integration of the
new businesses takes longer than anticipated.
More generally, Andbank's IDRs and VR are sensitive to continued international
pressure over jurisdictions with banking secrecy laws, although the potential
impact is reducing thanks to its international expansion.
The ratings are also sensitive to a possible further deterioration in asset
quality resulting from the Andorran economy remaining in recession beyond 2013.
In turn, this could result in a weakening of its currently solid profitability
and cost efficiency and introduce more aggressive risk management policies and
procedures. These strengths are supporting its current rating levels and
deterioration in any of them may result in rating downgrades.
