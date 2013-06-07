(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VRS
The IDRs for all the entities are driven by their standalone
strength as
reflected by their Viability Ratings. All three banks continued
to increase
their Assets under Management (AuM) in 2012, focusing on
expanding their
businesses in foreign subsidiaries. Credit Andorra reached
EUR11.3bn (up by
12%), Andbank EUR11bn (up by 21%) and BPA EUR5.4bn (up by 18%).
Their profitability mostly compares well with that of
international peers
although an increased proportion of earnings is derived from
potentially
volatile debt securities holdings. Domestic loan books have been
under pressure
from the contracting local economy and remain relatively
concentrated,
reflecting the industry and corporate concentrations in the
country. However,
collateral backing the loan books is high and all three banks'
problematic asset
ratios still compare well with similarly rated international
banks.
Andorran banks are primarily funded by customer deposits and
hold a comfortable
level of liquid assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VRS
All three banks' VRs are sensitive to continued international
pressure over
jurisdictions with banking secrecy laws, although they are
reducing the
potential impact thanks to international expansion. Their
ratings are also
sensitive to a continued recession of the Andorran economy
beyond 2013, which
could result in further deterioration in asset quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Fitch has affirmed all three banks' Support Ratings and Support
Rating Floors at
'5' and 'NF' respectively. This reflects the agency's view that
the probability
of Andorran banks receiving support in case of need is low.
Although Fitch does not rate Andorra's sovereign risk, the
banking system's
large size relative to the Andorran economy means that, while
authorities'
propensity to provide support may be high, it cannot be relied
upon given
limited resources at authorities' disposal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
It is unlikely that Fitch will upgrade these banks' Support
Ratings and Support
Rating Floors, although this could happen should there be a
significant increase
in resources available at authorities' disposal or if there is a
change in
ownership, which Fitch views as unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Andbank
The Outlook on Andbank's IDR has been revised to Stable from
Negative reflecting
Fitch's view that the entity's increasing geographic
diversification in AuM and
the comparatively lower reliance on Andorra's retail banking
business balances
some additional deterioration in asset quality.
The agency does not expect to either upgrade or downgrade the
bank's ratings in
the short- to medium-term as it continues to perform solidly,
its cost
efficiency remains on track, risk management policies and
procedures are
adequate, liquidity is comfortable and its capitalisation is
strong (Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio of 22% at end-2012).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Credit Andorra
Although Credit Andorra's VR is also supported by similar
drivers as Andbank
(solid performance, control over costs, growth in AuM overseas,
adequate risk
management policies and procedures, confortable liquidity
position) it has a
larger domestic presence and is hence more prone to weakening
performance with
the expected continued contraction of the Andorran economy in
2013. Its reserve
coverage for problematic loans and capitalisation is weaker (FCC
of 14% at
end-2012) than Andbank's and its loan book is more concentrated.
The Outlook on
Credit Andorra's Long-term IDR therefore remains Negative.
Credit Andorra is expected to strengthen its core capital ratios
by increasing
internal capital generation and reducing dividend payouts. Its
ratings will be
downgraded if asset quality worsens and the ratio of unreserved
problematic
assets (including foreclosures) to equity continues to increase.
Conversely, the
Outlook will be revised to Stable if the Andorran economy
returns to a growing
path, resulting in lower pressure on asset quality and the bank
continues the
successful development and consolidation of the international
private banking
franchise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BPA
BPA's domestic franchise as well as its international presence
are smaller than
its' peers. Furthermore, its profitability is more modest,
undermined by a high
cost base, credit risk concentration and by asset quality
pressure. Its
liquidity and capitalisation are adequate, although there has
been some further
pressure on its FCC (this declined to just 10.3% at end-2012) as
a result of a
charge taken against reserves to redeem its commitments with
customers and
further activation of tax losses carry forward, which Fitch
deducts from FCC.
The Outlook on BPA's Long-term IDR is Stable reflecting the
group's increase in
AuM, which Fitch expects will support earnings generation, and
cost
rationalisation measures that are being implemented in
2013-2014. Fitch also
views positively the small improvement in asset quality seen in
2012, although
from a weaker base, and the reduction in commitments with
customers and
financial risks with hybrid exposures (BPA acquired securities,
mostly hybrids,
amounting to EUR117m at end-2012 following the dissolution of
two leveraged
funds and in Q409 cancelled the related loans. The bank
committed to return
clients' initial position in the funds in 10 years, but
anticipated most
payments in 2011 and 2012 and from now on, the impact on its
profit and loss
statement should be limited. The bank is keeping these
instruments on its books
due to their high yields). Overall, Fitch views its VR as being
below investment
grade.
BPA's ratings will be upgraded if BPA improves its profitability
based on
maintaining core earnings generation capacity while reducing its
cost base,
contention of asset quality deterioration and an increase in the
core capital
base. A reduction of its legacy exposure to hybrids will also be
a positive
rating driver.
Its ratings will be downgraded if BPA fails to improve its
underlying
profitability and FCC is further eroded and asset quality
deteriorates more than
expected or if its exposure to hybrids heightens financial
risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CREDIT ANDORRA'S PREFERRED STOCK
Credit Andorra had preference shares outstanding, to which Fitch
gives 50%
equity credit. These are notched down five times from the bank's
VR to reflect
higher loss severity than the average for senior unsecured
creditors and the
higher than average risk of non-performance given that the
payment of coupons is
discretionary.
