April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andromeda Finance S.r.l.'s class A2 notes and the underlying
rating (without the benefit of SACE SpA (A-/Negative) of the class A1 notes at 'BB'. The Outlook
is Negative.
The affirmation reflects the project's stable operating and financial
performance in line with Fitch's base case expectations. The Negative Outlook
reflects continuing regulatory and fiscal pressures.
Fitch has also affirmed A1 notes' 'A-'rating (with the benefit of a SACE
guarantee), Outlook Negative, in line with SACE's rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operating and Financial Performance In Line With Expectations
The project has now accumulated three and a half years of operating history and
production performance remains strong, confirming the reliability of the energy
production forecast. In 2013, electricity production exceeded P50 by 6.6% and
was 9.2% higher than Fitch's base case, which incorporates a 2% haircut to P50.
Revenue Risk (Volume) was assessed as Stronger as per Fitch's 'Rating Criteria
for Solar Power Projects': although the project does not yet have five years of
operating history, production has always been above P50 and displays low
variability around the P50. Availability of photovoltaic (PV) plants has been
above 99%. The company reported a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.37x
and 1.4x as of September 13 and March 14, respectively - in line with Fitch's
base case expectations. Higher than expected production in 2013 was partially
offset by lower than expected wholesale prices.
Depressed Market Prices
Average wholesale price obtained by the project in 2013 was EUR56/MWh - some 15%
below Fitch's base case expectation. Wholesale power prices are expected to
remain depressed in the medium term. Only 15% of the project's revenues now come
from the sale of electricity at market prices, while 85% are from the fixed
feed-in-tariff (FiT) under the Italian regulatory framework for solar plants
(Conto Energia).
Regulatory and Fiscal Pressures Persist
Substantial increases in renewable capacities in Italy in the context of a
severe economic downturn have created a burden on consumers who ultimately cover
the cost of the FiTs. The sector is characterised by increased political risk
and the expectation that it will need to adapt to less favourable operating
requirements and economic incentives due to the greater focus on the
sustainability of renewables.
The project company continues to receive fixed FiT of EUR346/MWh with no
reported delays in payments. However, Andromeda has been affected by milder
regulatory and fiscal pressures which erode its cash flow. During 2013, the
project company made an accrual of EUR181k for 'imbalancing charges' payable to
GSE in line with the new regulation on production forecasting. The company also
had to absorb the cost of inverter upgrades requested by the grid company and
higher taxes as a result of some changes in tax regulations. To date financial
performance was only marginally eroded as a result. Further additional changes
to operational requirements, tax charges or incentive payment terms, however,
would have incremental effects and could eventually depress free cash flow to a
level no longer in line with the current rating level.
Debt Metrics Tighten Further
Debt metrics as per updated projections reduce marginally as a result of higher
taxes and slightly lower projected market prices. Average debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) is 1.22x under Fitch's base case (down from 1.24x a year ago).
Under Fitch's more conservative rating case, which is based on 1y P90 production
estimate, an additional 5% haircut to the market advisor's price forecast and a
0.75% long term panel degradation rate, the decline of the average DSCR is to
1.11x from 1.14x previously. We view this rating case as a conservative
scenario in the context of positive operational performance to date.
Fitch assessed the key rating drivers in accordance with the 'Rating Criteria
for Solar Power Projects' as follows: Revenue Risk (Price) - Midrange, Revenue
Risk (Volume) - Stronger, Operating Risk - Midrange, Debt Structure - Midrange.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
- Negative: Electricity generation persistently below the P50 estimate, or below
the 1y P90 estimate for several periods; higher-than-expected failure rates or
operating costs; further declines in market prices; material adverse changes in
the regulatory framework affecting PV installations.
- Positive: Recovery of market prices supported by revised market advisor's
forecast.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable in the case of regulatory stabilisation -
a longer track record of how 'imbalancing charges' are applied and at least a
year of no incremental changes to operational requirements, tax regulations or
other regulatory mechanisms.
The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and
Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The loan
facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV
S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two PV plants of 45.1MW and
6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans
effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1 and
Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes, respectively. The
class A1 notes' rating and Outlook reflect the first-demand, irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee provided by SACE. The guarantee provided by SACE to the
issuer is in respect of the project company's obligations under Facility A1 and
not on the class A1 notes directly.