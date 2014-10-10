(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Angola's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following factors: In 2014, Fitch expects growth to be held back by the second consecutive year of contraction in the oil sector. Oil output is expected to recover in 2H14, due to the new oil field (CLOV) coming on stream. Oil production averaged 1.65mn b/d in 1H14, against 1.74mn in 2013 and below the average production of 1.9mn b/d reached in 2008. Fitch expects GDP growth of 4.2% for 2014, down from 6.8% in 2013. This would also represent a sharp slowdown from the average 10% growth over the past decade that was supported by the country's commitment to macroeconomic reform and prudent policies. Stagnant oil production and falling prices have decreased oil revenue as a percentage of GDP to 25% in 2014 from 39% in 2011, eroding Angola's fiscal surpluses. Fitch expects a deficit of 4.3% of GDP in 2014, against an average surplus of 6.4% between 2010 and 2013, which enabled the authorities to boost deposits and lower debt. Falling oil revenue has not been met by efforts to reign in expenditure. The government of Angola has agreed to a number of new loans and credit lines during early 2014 totalling USD6.5bn, due to revenue underperformance. New facilities include credit lines with the US, Brazil and the World Bank as well as a USD1.5bn loan from VTB Bank. The expected deterioration in Angola's sovereign balance sheet does not undermine the current ratings due to still low debt (26.7% of GDP) and large deposits (16.1% of GDP) expected for 2014. Government debt is expected to rise to 30% of GDP by 2016. A current account surplus has supported reserve accumulation, reducing vulnerability to an oil price shock. However, Fitch expects falling export proceeds from oil to shrink the current account surplus to 3.4% of GDP in 2014 from 5.5% of GDP in 2013. Angola reserves fell to USD28.67bn in July 2014 (or 5.3 months of current external payments, from USD34.4bn in May 2013. This also reflects the transfer of USD5bn to establish the sovereign wealth fund (SWF). The SWF received the final USD1.35bn tranche of its USD5bn capital in June 2014. By law the SWF will receive the proceeds of 50,000 b/d of oil per year. The authorities have indicated to Fitch that the SWF will get no additional cash when the budget is in deficit; legislation is in the process of being amended. The sovereign guarantee provided by the Ministry of Finance to BESA in December 2013, worth USD5.7bn (5% of GDP) was withdrawn in August 2014 and the bank was placed into administration, following a decision by the Banco Nacional de Angola. Angola's central bank is developing a recovery plan for BESA and is in the final stage of formulating a deposit guarantee fund. Angola scores MPI3 - indicative of a high risk of systemic banking sector stress emerging - in Fitch's Macro Prudential Risk assessment due to real private credit growth in excess of 15% between 2010 and 2013. However, an expected slowdown in real private sector growth to 8% in 2014 as well as high capital adequacy ratios relative to rated peers suggests that the risk of these stresses materialising is modest. Social indicators and human capital are weak compared with peers according to the UN Human Development Index (HDI). Angola was ranked 148 in the 2013 UN HDI, the bottom 20th percentile of countries Fitch rates and well below the 'BB' median of 46.7%. Addressing the weak business environment remains challenging. Angola's percentile ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business Survey has fallen to 5.4 in 2014 from an already low 6.1 in 2012 - well below the 'BB' median of 46.3. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger positive rating action include - A steady rise in oil revenue, which supports a return to fiscal surpluses and an improved sovereign balance sheet - A continued track record of improved economic management and faster implementation of regulatory reforms being reflected in improvements in the business environment and per capita income as well as improvements in governance - Strengthening the non-oil revenue base The main factors that individually, or collectively, could trigger negative rating action include - Further delays in raising oil production in the short term, or a deterioration in medium-term oil production potential - An adverse external shock - for example an oil price shock - that materially erodes external and fiscal buffers and fails to bring an effective policy response - A sustained weakening in public finances due to rapid increases in current expenditure, leading to large deficits and a sustained increase in debt KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes Brent oil prices will remain high, at USD105/bl in 2014 and USD100/bl by 2015. 