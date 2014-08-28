(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ANZ Bank
New Zealand's
(ANZNZ, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') NZD3.9bn of outstanding mortgage
covered bonds at
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The covered bonds are issued
through ANZ New
Zealand (Int'l) Limited (ANZNIL), a guaranteed issuing vehicle
used for
international funding by ANZNZ.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: ANZ''s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the highest
nominal asset
percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (70.2%). The Outlook on
the covered bonds'
ratings is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZNZ's
IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 17% is driven by the asset
disposal loss component
of 14.3% due to maturity mismatches and the refinancing
assumptions applied to
New Zealand residential mortgages, followed by the cover pool's
credit loss of
4.6% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component
reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 1.2% due to the longer weighted average life of
the assets
versus the liabilities. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has improved from
81% due to the
12.1% reduction of flexi loans (an at-call line-of-credit
product), linked to
mortgage loans included in the cover pool.
For this rating, which considers both an uplift on a probability
of default
basis and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal loss
component is in
line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments
(i.e. 'AA'
tested rating on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC
components represent
'AAA' stresses. This, plus Fitch's testing for at least 91%
recoveries rather
than 100% to assign two notches credit for recoveries given
default, is why the
sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than ANZNZ's 'AAA'
breakeven OC.
As of 30 July 2014, the cover pool consisted of 49,076 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of NZD7.29bn. Fitch's calculated 'AAA'
credit loss is 6.2%
and is relatively high when compared to peers. This is due to
the inclusion of
flexi and interest only short dated bullet loans within the
cover pool, which in
Fitch's opinion increases the credit risk of the portfolio.
The unchanged D-Cap of 2 reflects Fitch's weak link assessment
of liquidity gap
and systemic risk. This is driven by the agency's view of the
liquidity gap
mitigatants, in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund
and the
pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds. Fitch has
revised its risk
assessment of the cover pool-specific alternative management
down to low from
moderate, mainly due to the quality IT systems and processes
used to manage the
cover pool.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) ANZNZ's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A';
(ii) the D-Cap
fell by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, increased
above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ANZ
Bank New Zealand
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum
- New Zealand',
dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ New Zealand
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress Addendum â€“
Effective 14 November 2012 to 3 June 2013
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.