Nov 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia & New Zealand
Banking Group Limited's (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) outstanding AUD13.25bn mortgage
covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the asset percentage (AP) used
in the asset coverage test (ACT) of 87.0%. The latter provides a small cushion,
compared with the breakeven AP of 89.0%. The agency relies on the AP used in the
ACT as Australia's Banking Act stipulates that assets held in excess of this,
through a demand loan, do not form part of the cover pool at issuer insolvency.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' ratings is Stable, which reflects the Stable
Outlook on ANZ's IDR, the Australian sovereign rating and the Australian
residential mortgage asset outlook.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 89% supports a 'AA+' rating on a probability
of default (PD) basis, and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the
covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from 87.0% due
to the agency's recently revised Australian refinancing cost assumptions (RCA),
and it now falls in the RCA range of Group B. See "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
- Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013 for
further information.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted average (WA) life of the
assets at 17.1 years, and that of the liabilities at 4.5 years. The Fitch
breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among others, the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, it cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of ANZ's liquidity gap and
systemic risk. This is mainly driven by the agency's view of the liquidity gap
mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund, the 12-month
extendable period for the issued soft bullet bonds, and the pre-maturity test
for the issued hard bullet bonds. Fitch considers the pre-maturity test to be a
weak liquidity gap mitigant, as it allows for a six-month cure period, in the
aftermath of an issuer default, where a scheduled hard bullet covered bond
maturity falls due within the test breach period and has not been funded.
Fitch has maintained its low risk assessment of the cover pool-specific
alternative management, reflecting the agency's view of the IT systems,
processes and the delivery and quality of data received by Fitch as compared
with ANZ's peers. The moderate risk assessment assigned to systemic alternative
management and privileged derivatives, and the very low risk assessment of asset
segregation have remained unchanged.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of
foreclosure at 9.1%, and a WA recovery rate of 59.9%. As of September 2013, the
cover pool consisted of 58,013 loans secured by first-ranking Australian
residential mortgages with a total outstanding balance of AUD16.8bn. The
portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans that have WA current
loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 64.2%, a Fitch calculated WA current indexed LVR of
64.6% and a WA seasoning of 21.2 months. Floating rate loans represent 91.2% and
fixed rate loans 8.8% of the cover pool by balance. The mortgage portfolio is
distributed geographically with the largest concentrations being in New South
Wales (27.0%) and Victoria (33.7%).
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following
occurred: ANZ's IDR was downgraded by two notches; the D-Cap fell by more than
one category; or if the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89%.