(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings rates the proposed
10-year senior
unsecured notes issuance by Aon plc (Aon) 'BBB+'. The proposed
$200 million
issuance is a re-opening of the existing $250 million 3.5% issue
due June 14,
2024 that Fitch currently rates 'BBB+'.
Fitch affirmed all of Aon's ratings on May 7, 2014, including
the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'BBB+', and the
commercial paper ratings
at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of
ratings follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The new notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Aon
Corporation (Aon
Corp.) and the ratings are therefore based on Aon Corp.'s
existing Fitch 'BBB+'
IDR. The net proceeds from this new senior debt issuance will be
used for
general corporate purposes including commercial paper
refinancing and mergers
and acquisitions.
Fitch views the proposed debt favorably overall as the new
senior debt will
likely be issued at an attractive rate given current market
conditions and will
have a long-dated maturity, resulting in an improved liquidity
profile. Fitch
expects that the increase to pro forma financial leverage will
be manageable and
within both Fitch's expectations for the company and the broker
sector credit
factor guidelines for the current rating category.
Aon's ratings continue to reflect its strong competitive
position, balance sheet
and cash flow generation, very good financial flexibility, and
manageable
financial leverage which are all within guidelines for the
rating category.
At June 30, 2014, financial leverage as measured by
debt-to-EBITDA was roughly
2.5x, and debt-to-total capital, equity credit adjusted, was
roughly 42%, both
of which included Euro 500 million debt that was paid off on
July 1, 2014. Pro
forma leverage with the proposed new debt and the payoff of the
Euro 500 million
debt, conservatively calculated based on annualized
second-quarter 2014 EBITDA,
would be roughly 2.2x and 40%, respectively, in line with
historical high
levels. Fitch expects both ratios to remain relatively stable,
assuming
continued strong EBITDA growth and anticipated capital planning
through 2014.
Leverage is currently at levels that Fitch views as solid for
the rating
category.
Fitch believes Aon's liquidity profile is strong with cash and
short-term
investments of roughly $726 million as of June 30, 2014. Cash
flow remains
significant with earnings-based EBITDA interest coverage of
roughly 10x,
including additional debt that was repaid on July 1, 2014. The
company generated
$1.6 billion of cash flow from operations for the full year 2013
compared to
$1.4 billion in 2012.
Financial flexibility has been improving year-over-year.
Financial leverage has
declined over the last three years while interest coverage has
improved due to
higher EBITDA, reduced pension liabilities and restructuring
program expenses,
and moderate changes to debt levels. Aon's merger and
acquisition activity has
been below its normal levels following the Hewitt acquisition.
Fitch believes that Aon's acquisition of Hewitt has resulted in
positive
business and operational synergies, with reasonable integration
risk. Aon
expects cumulative annual expense savings of $402 million to be
fully realized
by the end of 2014. Fitch also believes that the current
management team has a
very good track record as far as the execution of strategic
plans and expense
cutting. As of June 30, 2014, Aon was on track to meet its
stated expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
a sustained
strong improvement in operating performance on an absolute basis
and relative to
peers with operating EBIT consistently over $1 billion and an
operating EBIT
margin near 15%, a run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio less than 1.5x,
and interest
coverage as measured by an EBITDA-to-interest ratio more than
12x.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
increase in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to more than 2.25x, a
deterioration of the
company's average EBITDA-to-interest expense ratio to lower
single digits, and
any impairment to goodwill that would materially impact the
balance sheet and
related ratios.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
--$250 million 3.5% senior debt due 2024 at 'BBB+'.
Fitch currently rates Aon as follows:
Aon plc
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4% senior debt due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--Euro500 million 2.875% senior debt due 2026 at 'BBB+';
--$256 million 4.25% senior debt due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.45% senior debt due 2043 at 'BBB+';
--$550 million 4.6% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2015 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 3.125% senior debt due 2016 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 5% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$521 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest
debentures due
2027 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 6.25% senior debt due 2040 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Services Luxembourg & Co S.C.A.
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Expects to Rate Aon's New Senior Debt 'BBB+'; Affirms
all Ratings' (May
7, 2014);
--'U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors' Special
Report (May 4,
2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 23, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.