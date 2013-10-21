(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited's
(AP) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(tha)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Position: AP (formerly Asian Property Development Public Company
Limited) is one of the leading residential property developers in Thailand with
a strong foothold in the condominium and townhouse markets in Bangkok and nearby
cities. Its established brands and track record, particularly in mid- to upper
mid-tier properties, should help maintain its reasonable presale growth and
profit margin over the medium term.
Diversified Project Portfolio: AP has a well-diversified portfolio in terms of
property type and locations. It has expanded its condominium projects into the
lower-income segment in the past two years, and offered more single detached
houses (SDHs) in a higher price range. These enable the company to capture the
demand dynamics in each segment. AP's portion of low-rise property also helps
reduce the volatility of cash inflow caused by the long construction periods
for high-rise properties.
Weakening Profit Margin: AP's EBITDA margin is likely to decline further in 2013
from 17.9% in 2012, although gross margin is likely to be maintained at about
34%. This is due to higher selling and administrative expenses, given intense
competition among large developers, and increasing personnel expenses from the
scarcity of human resources in this field. Fitch expects AP's EBITDA margin to
be in the range of 16%-18% in 2013-2014, compared with above 20% in 2009-2011.
Leverage to Remain High: Fitch expects AP's net debt to inventory to hover at
46%-47% in 2013-2014, which is similar to that in 2010. AP's net debt to
inventory was volatile in the past two years. It rose to above 50% in 2011 due
to poor sales during severe flooding in Thailand and plunged to about 43% at
end-2012 due to lower land acquisition and recovery demand after the flood.
Volatile Cash Flow: Almost all of AP's earnings are generated from property
development activities. Therefore, its operating cash flow is relatively
volatile and it has limited visibility. The company is exposed to the cyclical
nature of the property market, intense competition, and increasing supply of
condominiums in Bangkok and its vicinity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Weaker-than-expected presales, or
- Aggressive project expansion and land acquisition leading to a sustained
deterioration in funds flow from operations (FFO) interest coverage to below
3.5x (2012: 3.95x) or a sharp increase in financial leverage - with net debt to
inventory sustained at above 50%.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- An improvement in financial leverage i.e. net debt to inventory at below 45%
on a sustained basis. However given the company's expected leverage, positive
rating action is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.