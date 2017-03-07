(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), secured debt rating and unsecured debt
rating of Apollo
Investment Corporation (Apollo) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook
remains Negative.
Today's rating actions have been taken as part of Fitch's
periodic peer review
of Business Development Companies (BDCs), which comprises eight
publicly rated
firms.
BDC INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
Fitch's outlook for the BDC sector remains negative; reflecting
competitive
underwriting conditions given unattractive supply/demand
dynamics in the
middle-market, earnings pressure, weakening asset quality
metrics, and limited
access to growth capital. While some firms are better
positioned, given their
more conservative financial profiles, platform strength, capital
market access
and portfolio characteristics, others are likely to see rating
pressure over the
outlook horizon.
Underwriting conditions have been competitive for several years,
as the
continuation of low interest rates around the globe has
increased the demand for
higher-yielding middle-market paper for a variety of investor
classes. While
demand has been on the rise for several years, supply dropped
meaningfully in
2016 bringing added pressure to middle-market deal structures
and pricing. Fitch
believes challenging underwriting conditions are likely to
persist in 2017,
further highlighting the importance of a BDC's scale, platform,
the consistency
of its risk tolerance, and its access to meaningful deal flow,
to avoid adverse
selection.
Non-accrual levels for the industry have been on the rise, but
portfolio issues
to date have generally been isolated to energy-related
investments and
idiosyncratic portfolio issues. Core industrywide defaults
remain below
historical norms and Fitch does not currently see a catalyst for
meaningful
portfolio deterioration over the near term. However, BDC
portfolios are heavily
concentrated in 2014-2016 vintages, which generally exhibit
higher underlying
leverage levels and weaker terms and conditions. As a result,
any cracks in the
economy are likely to translate into asset quality issues more
quickly, given
the smaller embedded financial cushion in most portfolio
credits.
Capital market access was limited for the rated peer group in
2016, with $78
million of public equity issuance for the year. However, BDC
share prices
rallied as the year progressed, and the average share premium
was 1.8% at March
3, 2017, although the gap between the strongest and weakest
stocks remains
relatively wide. Fitch expects equity issuance to increase in
2017, with those
having access to the market benefiting from a competitive
advantage. On the debt
front, a $600 million issuance in September 2016 was the first
public-note
issuance in nearly 17 months. Fitch expects public market access
to remain
challenging for some in 2017, but debt maturities this year are
considerably
more manageable.
Fitch observed a modest improvement in BDC leverage in 2016, as
share repurchase
activity declined with the run-up in share prices and because
portfolio
repayments surpassed origination volume. Average leverage for
the rated group
was 0.66x at Sept. 30, 2016, compared with 0.71x at year-end
2015. Fitch expects
BDCs with elevated non-accruals and outsized exposure to
non-debt investments to
operate with a more meaningful asset coverage cushion given the
potential for
valuation volatility and/or incremental portfolio losses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of the 'BBB-' ratings reflect Apollo's
affiliation with the
Apollo Global Management, LLC (AGM) platform, which provides
access to
investment resources and deal flow, declines in leverage that
better align with
the portfolio risk profile, the continuation of management fee
waivers and the
dividend cut which better align with current earnings capacity,
solid funding
flexibility, and the benefits of the BDC regulatory construct
which limit
leverage.
The maintenance of the Negative Outlook reflects Apollo's
continued higher-risk
portfolio profile given outsized exposure to challenged oil &
gas investments,
structured products and other equity positions, in addition to a
meaningful
concentration in aircraft financing, and higher-than-average
non-accrual levels.
While the firm is working to reduce its exposure to more
volatile investment
categories as part of its new operating strategy, portfolio
rebalancing and
investment restructurings may come at the cost of additional
realized losses
over the near term.
In mid-2016, Apollo announced several management changes and a
new strategic
direction, meant to capitalize on the exemptive order relief it
received from
the SEC in March 2016, allowing the firm to co-invest with other
pockets of
capital across the AGM platform, most notably with affiliate
MidCap Financial
(MidCap). The exemptive order allows the firm to lead bigger
deals in the middle
market as it can commit to a larger proportion of the financing
and internally
syndicate the commitment across different pockets of capital on
the AGM
platform, which is something other firms in the BDC space have
found beneficial.
The firm's new target portfolio is expected to consist of
traditional corporate
loans (50%-60%), co-investments with MidCap in life sciences,
asset-based
lending, and lender finance (20%-25%), aircraft leasing (15%),
and legacy
verticals. Apollo expects to opportunistically rotate out of oil
& gas,
structured products, solar power, shipping, and other equity
investments, while
rotating into yielding debt securities over time, to improve the
consistency of
its earnings and net asset value (NAV) and to reduce portfolio
risk. Resolution
of the Negative Outlook will be dependent upon the firm's
ability to execute on
this strategy, which may take some time to realize. Still, the
firm has made
initial progress on this plan over the past six months.
Structured product investments, consisting largely of
middle-market CLOs and
credit-linked notes, accounted for 8.6% of the portfolio at Dec.
31, 2016, down
from 10.7% a year ago. Apollo exited its investment in MCF CLO
III, LLC
subsequent to quarter-end, which would take its structured
product exposure down
to about 6.9%. The firm has also begun to make good on its
efforts to pursue
co-investment opportunities, having completed eight transactions
through early
February, including three transactions in fiscal 3Q17 for about
$55 million of
capital.
Other parts of the new strategic plan may take longer to
achieve. Oil & gas
investments still accounted for 9.4% of the portfolio at Dec.
31, 2016, which is
down from 12.9% a year ago, but remains amongst the highest for
the rated peer
group. In February 2017, Canacol Energy Ltd. repaid its loan,
which brings the
firm's oil & gas exposure to 6.5% on a pro forma basis. In the
first nine months
of fiscal 2017, Apollo recorded realized and unrealized losses
on oil & gas
investments, including Osage Exploration & Development, Inc.
($19.4 million
realized loss), and Venoco, Inc. ($42.2 million unrealized
loss), while
investments in Pelican Energy, LLC (Pelican) and SHD Oil & Gas,
LLC (SHD) were
on non-accrual at quarter-end. Further market movements or
company-specific
challenges could result in incremental valuation hits in coming
quarters and
eventual realized losses.
Further, exposure to preferred and other equity securities
(excluding
investments in aviation) represented 9.5% of the portfolio at
Dec. 31, 2016,
consisting of investments in renewables, shipping, and
restructured oil & gas
investments, amongst other equity investments. While Fitch
believes the broader
AGM platform has experience investing in these industries, these
investments are
less suitable for the BDC platform given their contribution to
valuation
volatility. In the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2016, Apollo
recorded a $42.1
million unrealized loss on its investment in Solarplicity Group
Limited
(Solarplicity), due largely to the impact of the forward power
curve and
inflation expectations on its valuation, although a significant
portion of the
loss is offset by gains on foreign exchange. Fitch expects
Apollo to
opportunistically exit its preferred securities and other equity
investments
over time.
Exposure to aviation amounted to 19.1% of the portfolio at Dec.
31, 2016,
compared with 15.3% a year ago, consisting solely of the firm's
investment in
Merx Aviation Finance, LLC (Merx), which owns and leases a
diverse portfolio of
current-generation commercial aircraft. Apollo holds a
first-lien investment in
Merx, with a 12% coupon, in addition to 100% of Merx's common
equity. Fitch
views the entire investment as a levered equity position, as
Apollo is the
majority owner. Apollo's exposure to Merx, on a fair value
basis, declined in
recent years, given the return of capital to Apollo, but it has
grown as a
percentage of Apollo's portfolio given overall portfolio
contraction. Fitch
believes this investment is outsized, which in combination with
the cyclical
nature of the aviation industry, introduces more valuation
volatility than a
portfolio of first-lien positions that are diversified by
obligor and industry.
Investments on non-accrual status accounted for 7.9% of the debt
portfolio at
cost and 3.3% of the debt portfolio at fair value, at Dec. 31,
2016, which is
above the peer average. The fair value exposure is across three
portfolio
companies; SHD and Pelican, both of which are legacy oil & gas
exposures, and
SquareTwo Financial Corp., an asset recovery business. While
Apollo has
restructured and/or exited the majority of its oil & gas
exposures, Fitch
believes further losses are possible, given unrealized
write-downs on several
restructured energy names. Additionally, non-accruals could
increase over the
near term, given that non-energy credit performance is likely at
unsustainable
lows.
Apollo's long-term track record in credit is weaker than that of
its BDC peers,
having generated cumulative net realized losses of about $1.2
billion from
inception through Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch will assess the
investment acumen of the
new management team over time based on the performance of
new-vintage
originations.
Apollo's core operating performance remains challenged thus far
in fiscal 2017
given the impact of a shrinking portfolio and continued asset
quality
challenges. Net investment income (NII) was down 24.7% in the
first nine months
of fiscal 2017, year over year, as interest income declined
24.5% and the
portfolio, at cost, contracted 11.7%. Fitch believes earnings
growth will be
challenged in coming quarters as the firm continues to deal with
elevated
non-accruals. However, over time, the rotation of the portfolio
from
non-yielding equity investments into yielding debt securities
should provide
increased stability and growth potential.
Apollo's leverage was 0.7x at par, at Dec. 31, 2016, down from
0.8x a year ago.
Leverage benefited from a decline in debt outstanding, as
maturities were repaid
with investment portfolio proceeds, partially offset by
continued share
repurchases. Fitch views the decline in leverage favorably and
expects the firm
will manage leverage at-or-near current levels as the portfolio
transitions into
more senior, yielding debt investments.
Since the establishment of the share repurchase program in
August 2015 through
Dec. 31, 2016, Apollo repurchased approximately $100.4 million
of stock. This
yielded $0.13 of per share accretion to NAV. Fitch believes
share repurchase
activity is likely to moderate over the near term given the
improvement in the
firm's share price performance in recent months. At March 3,
2017, Apollo's
stock was trading at a 6.3% discount to NAV, which is a
significant improvement
from a year ago.
Fitch believes Apollo has been successful improving its funding
flexibility in
recent years, and 61.7% of its total debt was unsecured as of
Dec. 31, 2016,
which is above-average for the peer group. The firm recently
amended and
extended its corporate revolver, reducing commitments to $1.14
billion from
$1.31 billion and extending the maturity to December 2021.
Borrowing capacity
was approximately $753.2 million at Dec. 31, 2016. Apollo has no
debt maturities
until September 2018, when $16 million of secured term debt
matures.
In its 1Q17 earnings announcement, Apollo cut its dividend to
$0.15 per share
from $0.20 per share, in an effort to improve earnings coverage,
which Fitch
viewed as prudent. Dividends were fully covered by NII in the
first three
quarters of 2017, but fee waivers continue to be in place, which
reduces the
expense base. The waivers are set to expire on March 31, 2017,
but Fitch
believes these waivers will either be extended or made permanent
to ensure
strong dividend coverage.
Fitch also considers coverage of the dividend adjusting for
non-cash
paid-in-kind (PIK) income, which weakens coverage on a current
cash basis, as
PIK, net of repayments, accounted for 9% of total investment
income in the first
nine months of 2017, which is above the peer average. Fitch
believes non-cash
income is likely to remain elevated over the near to medium
term, as PIK is
prevalent on several oil & gas investments and Solarplicity (the
firm's second
largest investment at Dec. 31, 2016). Fitch would view a decline
in non-cash
income favorably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Apollo's ratings could be downgraded if the firm is unable to
make progress on
its new strategic plan in the coming year, as measured by an
improvement in the
portfolio risk profile, an increase in yielding investments, and
demonstrated
platform benefits from exemptive order relief. While the firm
may recognize
losses on the exit of certain legacy investments, as part of the
portfolio
rotation, this will be viewed in the context of potential upside
provided by
redeploying proceeds into a yielding investment. Deterioration
in asset quality
(particularly in non-energy investments), an increase in
leverage above 0.75x, a
weakening liquidity profile, and/or an inability to cover
dividends with core
earnings could also result in a ratings downgrade.
A revision of the Outlook to Stable would be dependent upon
improved earnings
and NAV consistency along with solid credit performance of
2014-2016 portfolio
vintages, which have been originated in a more challenging
market environment. A
reduction in portfolio concentrations, particularly Merx, and an
improvement in
dividend coverage on a cash basis could also contribute to
positive rating
momentum.
Headquartered in New York, NY, Apollo is an externally managed
BDC, organized on
Feb. 2, 2004. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the company had investments
in 85 portfolio
companies amounting to approximately $2.5 billion.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Apollo Investment Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured debt and revolver at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020183
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
