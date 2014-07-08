(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab Bank Australia Limited's (ABAL) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook remains Negative. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING

ABAL's Long-term and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that it is a core subsidiary of its parent, Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc (Arab Bank, BBB-/Negative). In the agency's opinion there is a high likelihood of support from Arab Bank due to the potential reputational risk for the wider group if Arab Bank would not support one of its subsidiaries. In addition, ABAL and Arab Bank maintain a close relationship, sharing the same brand name and strategy. The group keep a very liquid balance sheet, and are well placed to provide support, especially given ABAL's small size relative to its parent. ABAL made up just 2.3% of the group's total assets at the financial year ending 31 December 2013 (end-2013).

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs & SUPPORT RATING

ABAL's IDRs would be downgraded if Arab Bank's IDRs were downgraded, or if there were a change in Fitch's view of ABAL's role as a core subsidiary of Arab Bank.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

ABAL's VR reflects its moderate company profile and risk appetite, improving but still fragile asset quality, and poor operating profitability. Its VR also considers ABAL's adequate funding profile and capital ratios.

ABAL's moderate company profile reflects a limited franchise in the Australian banking market, product and customer concentrations, and a higher susceptibility to economic changes and competitive pressures. However, ABAL is a simple and transparent bank that benefits from long-standing customer relationships and high customer satisfaction levels.

Fitch expects ABAL's poor operating profitability to slowly improve from 2015, benefiting from stronger business volumes which partly offset pricing pressure. However, cost management is an area of weakness and may remain a drag on overall operating profit. Further improvements in the asset quality could result in positive profit contributions as loan impairment charges have absorbed the bank's pre-impairment operating profit since 2012.

ABAL has a high level of single name and industry concentration risks in its credit exposures. However, underwriting standards have tightened, reflected in lower minimum loan/value ratio for residential and commercial property loans, and more stringent assessment of the borrowers' financial serviceability. Asset quality has improved, with impaired loans declining since 2012. The agency expects further improvements following the implementation of a work-out unit in 2013, and the introduction of a centralised residential mortgage underwriting system.

ABAL's funding and liquidity profile, and capital ratios are adequate. Its entire loan book was funded by customer deposits at end-2013, which was partly driven by a faster reduction in loans than deposits. At end-2013, ABAL had sufficient liquidity to absorb a significant outflow of deposits which Fitch views positively, considering the bank's larger proportion of price-sensitive deposits. The agency expects ABAL to maintain a high level of liquidity and to fund the majority of its future loan growth through deposit growth.

Capital ratios have mainly improved as a result of the decline in risk-weighted assets. However, capital ratios could decline in FY14 as ABAL's loan book has been increasing since early-2014 while internal capital generation has remained weak. Fitch would expect ABAL's parent to provide capital, if needed.

RATING SENSITVITIES - VR

ABAL's VR is also sensitive to an assessment of the ordinary support of its parent if Arab Bank were to be downgraded. A significant deterioration in ABAL's funding and liquidity profile as well as in capital ratios could lead to negative rating action. An improvement in franchise and business diversity without a substantial negative impact on risk appetite and asset quality would have a positive impact on ABAL's VR. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely over the rating horizon.

The rating actions are as follows:

Arab Bank Australia Limited

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative;

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3';

Support Rating affirmed at '2'; and

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'.