PARIS/LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab
Tunisian Bank's
(ATB) Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB'
and 'BB+' respectively. The Outlooks on ATB's Long-term IDRs are
Negative. ATB's
Support Rating has also been affirmed at '3'. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS AND
SENIOR DEBT
ATB's IDRs, Support Rating, National Ratings and senior debt
rating are driven
by the moderate probability of support it could expect to
receive, if required,
from its majority (64.2%) shareholder, Arab Bank Plc (AB, rated
BBB-/Negative).
This is because ATB is strategically important to AB as the
latter remains
committed to the development of retail banking in Tunisia, in
line with AB's
strategy in the Middle East/north African region. ATB is fairly
well integrated
with AB, which defines the subsidiary's strategy, oversees its
credit, market
and liquidity risks and provides ATB with its expertise in risk
management.
ATB's assets and operating profit contributed 6% and 4%
respectively of AB's in
2013.
ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR is capped by Tunisia's
Country Ceiling (CC)
of 'BB' due to convertibility and transfer risks. ATB's
Long-term Local Currency
IDR is not constrained by Tunisia's Country Ceiling, and as a
result is a notch
higher than the Long-term Foreign Currency IDR. Nevertheless, in
line with
Fitch's criteria, the agency assumes significant correlation
between the risk of
foreign currency and local currency restrictions being imposed
in a particular
country, and therefore will rarely assign a Long-term Local
Currency IDR more
than one notch above the Long-term Foreign Currency IDR. The
Negative Outlook on
ATB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR mirrors that on Tunisia.
The Negative
Outlooks on ATB's Long-Term Local Currency IDR and National
Long-Term Rating
mirror that on AB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS
AND SENIOR DEBT
ATB's IDRs, National ratings, Support Rating and senior debt
rating are
sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions of AB's capacity and
willingness to
support the bank.
ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR would be sensitive to a
two-notch downgrade
of AB's Long-term IDR, due to Tunisia's CC currently acting as a
cap, and its
Long-term Local Currency IDR and Long-term National Rating to a
one-notch
downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR. The Support Rating would be
sensitive to a
downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR by more than two notches.
ATB's Long-term IDRs would also be sensitive to any downward
revision of
Tunisia's CC, which is strongly correlated with sovereign risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
ATB's VR reflects the bank's significant credit risk exposure,
only acceptable
capital ratios in relation to its risk appetite, moderate
profitability and
adequate liquidity.
ATB's main risk is credit-related. Single-name debtor
concentration is high,
with the 20 largest exposures accounting for 120% of ATB's Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) at end-2013. Fitch deems ATB's capital as only acceptable
in this respect.
The bank's impaired loans ratio remains high (10.2% at end-2013)
and might not
adequately capture inherent credit risk. Also, further
deterioration cannot be
ruled out given uncertainties on Tunisia's economic recovery.
Fitch considers ATB's profitability as unsatisfactory, despite
having coped
fairly well to date in Tunisia's difficult operating
environment. Performance
ratios were hit in 2013 by increasing loan impairment charges
reflecting more
stringent regulatory requirements. Fitch expects that
profitability would
improve in 2014 but remain moderate in line with Tunisia's
sluggish recovery.
ATB's loan portfolio is largely funded through customer deposits
(85% of total
funding excluding derivatives and equity at end-2013), which
have proved stable
over the past years. In Fitch's view, the fairly high deposit
concentration of
the bank (20 largest depositors were 29% of total customer
deposits at end-2013)
remains manageable, as ATB maintains a sizeable liquid asset
portfolio (TND940m
unencumbered at end-2013), which can be repo'ed with the
Tunisian central bank
and also benefits from liquidity support from AB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A significant increase in higher-risk assets, or a severe
weakening of ATB's
loan portfolio quality, with a material impact on its capital
ratios, would lead
to a downgrade of its VR. Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely
because of the
sluggish recovery of the operating environment in Tunisia.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook
Negative
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook
Negative
Short-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3',
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)', Outlook
Negative
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 225
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
