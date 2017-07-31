Fitch Affirms Arca Continental at 'A' / Upgrades Lindley to 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Arca Continental) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. Fitch also affirmed Arca Continental's National long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)' and the National short term rating at 'F1+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this release. Arca Continental's ratings reflect the solid business position of its beverage business as one of the largest bottlers of Coca-Cola products in the world with geographically diversified operations in Latin America and southwestern U.S., combined with a solid financial position. After completing acquisition of the U.S. territories in April 2017, and creation of a new subsidiary called AC Bebidas, in which Arca Continental has an 80% equity stake and The Coca-Cola Company the remaining 20%, Fitch projects Arca Continental's total adjusted net debt by rents and factoring to EBITDAR will gradually decrease to 1.0x in the mid term. The ratings are tempered by the competitive pressures in the beverage industry, cost volatility of its main raw materials, and potential changes in tax laws that could result in increases in taxes on sugary beverages. In addition, Fitch has upgraded Corporacion Lindley, S.A.'s (Lindley) Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating upgrade reflects Fitch's view of further strengthening of operational, strategic and legal ties between Lindley and its parent company, Arca Continental. Under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology, the linkage between Lindley and Arca Continental is considered strong. Fitch uses a top-down approach to rate Lindley one notch below Arca Continental's rating of 'A'. Furthermore, Fitch believes Lindley's underlying credit profile has been improving, given its higher profitability and lower leverage ratios. KEY RATING DRIVERS Arca Continental Solid Market Position in Beverages: Arca Continental's ratings take into account its solid position as leading bottler of Coca-Cola products in northern and western Mexico, southwestern U.S., northern Argentina, Ecuador and Peru. The company's solid market shares in its main territories are supported by a diversified portfolio of products and well-recognized brands, as well as a broad distribution network that together provide a competitive advantage against its competitors. Fitch believes Arca Continental's business position is sustainable in the long term given its strong brand equity, continuous innovation in products and presentations to capture consumer trends, heavy investment and execution at the point of sale and its participation in an industry more resilient to economic downturns. Improved Geographic Diversification: Fitch views as positive to Arca Continental's credit profile its expansion to U.S. territories despite the risks associated with a decline in the consumption of soft drinks in this country. The integration of the territories in the U.S., which are contiguous to its operations in Mexico, are expected to capture synergies of around USD60 million to USD80 million in the next three years, which should contribute to improving profitability in this territory. Also, Arca Continental will have access to hard currency revenue which will counterbalance its exposure between mature and emerging markets, resulting in lower business risk and cash flow volatility. Fitch estimates an EBITDA contribution per region of approximately 48% from Mexico, 29% from South America, and 23% from U.S., including the complementary operations of its sweet and salty snacks business. Growth of Non-Carbonated Drinks: Fitch takes into account the gradual growth of non-carbonated drinks (NCSD) in Arca Continental's product portfolio. While carbonated soft drinks (CSD) still dominate the sales volume of the company's portfolio, consumption of alternative beverages such as water, juices, teas, and isotonics among others, have been growing at a faster pace than CSD in the last couple of years. Approximately 18% of Arca Continental's total sales volume, excluding jug water, comes from water and alternative beverages products. This compares with 15% at year-end 2015. Fitch believes the company is well positioned to capture growth in these categories given its product variety as consumer preferences move to more healthy beverages. In addition, the company has been reformulating some its products in the CSD category by introducing alternative non-sugar presentations to mitigate the effects of taxes on sugary beverages. Profitability Decline: Arca Continental's consolidated profitability is expected to decline in 2017 as the result of the integration of U.S. territories, which have lower margins, as well as pressures from higher costs related to sweeteners, distribution, concentrate, and exchange rate effects. Fitch believes the pressure of higher costs will be gradually compensated for by pricing initiatives and internal efficiencies, while the potential synergies from integrating the U.S. operations will be reflected in better margins over the mid- to long-term. On a pro forma basis, Fitch forecasts that Arca Continental's consolidated revenues will grow around 57% in 2017, including a full year of U.S. operations, of which approximately 8% will be related to organic growth. In terms of profitability, Fitch projects an EBITDA margin around 19% in both 2017 and 2018. Low Net Leverage: Fitch expects Arca Continental's total net adjusted debt by rents and factoring to EBITDAR will gradually decrease to 1.0x in the mid-term. As part of the acquisition in the U.S. the company assumed net debt of approximately MXN7.4 billion (USD415 million) and increased its debt by MXN11 billion for the new beverage subsidiary AC Bebidas. The company's total on-balance-sheet debt including factoring as of June 30, 2017 was MXN54.5 billion, of which approximately MXN47.3 billion was allocated to AC Bebidas and MXN7.2 billion at the holding level. This debt compares to MXN32.7 billion at year-end 2016. While the expected gross adjusted leverage of 2.0x is above our previous estimation of around 1.7x, Fitch projects net adjusted leverage ratio of 1.2x by year-end 2018. For the LTM as of June 30, 2017, including full-year results of U.S. operations, Fitch estimated pro forma gross and net adjusted leverage were 2.0x and 1.2x, respectively. Strong FCF: Fitch expects Arca Continental's FCF generation to remain positive in 2017 and 2018. The company's internal FCF has historically been sufficient to cover working capital requirements, capex and dividends. Fitch projects on a pro forma basis, including full-year results of U.S. operations, that Arca Continental will have annual FCF generation capacity over MXN3 billion in 2017-2018. In its base case projection, Fitch incorporates that the company's capex for 2017 and 2018 will be around MXN10 billion and MXN10.7 billion, respectively, while the annual dividend will be in the range of MXN3.5 billion to MXN3.7 billion. For the LTM as of June 30, 2017, Arca Continental's FCF as estimated by Fitch was MXN880 million. Lindley Strong Operational & Strategic Ties with Arca Continental: Fitch believes that the operational, strategic and legal ties are strong between Lindley and its 61% common shareholder, Arca Continental. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC, 'A+'/Negative) holds 39% of Lindley's shares and 8% of Arca Continental. Both Arca Continental and TCCC are actively involved in managing Lindley as a result of Arca Continental's controlling ownership stake and the majority of seats on the company's Board of Directors. Fitch believes it is likely that some form of tangible support would be forthcoming to Lindley in the event the company's financials come under stress. Arca Continental consolidates 100% of Lindley because of the majority ownership. For the LTM as of June 30, 2017, Lindley contributed around 16% of Arca Continental's consolidated volume and 15% to both revenues and EBITDA. Solid Business Position: Lindley's ratings are also supported by its 70% market share of Peru's carbonated soft-drinks market. Inca Kola is an iconic brand and the leading soft drink of the historically non-Coke Peruvian market, constituting about 50% of Lindley's carbonated soft-drinks sales volume. The company also holds leading positions in water and juice categories. Positive Operating Trends: Fitch expects Lindley will maintain organic growth in 2017-2018. During 2016 the company's revenues increased 9% while the EBITDA margin estimated by Fitch was 20%. Fitch projects Lindley's revenues will grow on average around 5% in the following two years supported byhigher volumes and prices and EBITDA margin will remain relatively stable at levels around 20%. Potential pressures on profitability coming from higher raw materials should be manageable and compensated for with pricing actions and internal efficiencies. Stable Leverage: Fitch projects Lindley's total debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-EBITDA will be around 3.2x and 3.0x, respectively, in the next 18 to 24 months. During FY 2017 the company reduced the exposure of its U.S. dollar-denominated debt to USD100 million. In 2016 Lindley's total-debt to-EBITDA and net debt-to-EBITDA estimated by Fitch were 3.6x and 3.5x, respectively. Its total debt was PEN1.8 billion. DERIVATION SUMMARY Arca Continental Arca Continenal is well positioned relative to peers as the second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola product in Latin America and one of the largest in the world. The company's credit profile is considered stronger than other beverage companies such as Coca-Cola Femsa ('A-'/Stable) and Embotelladora Andina ('BBB+'/Stable) given its lower exposure in its EBITDA generation to countries in the 'B' or 'BB' category, as well as maintaining solid leverage metrics across the business cycle. Lindley Lindley's higher leverage metrics combined with lower size, scale and diversification when compared to other bottlers in the region such as Coca-Cola Femsa ('A-'/Stable) and Embotelladora Andina ('BBB+'/Stable) is offset by the operational, strategic and legal ties with its parent company Arca Continental. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Arca Continental Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Arca Continental include: --Revenue growth of 57% in 2017, including full-year U.S. results, and 5% in 2018; --EBITDA margin stable at around 19% in 2017-2018; --Capex around MXN10 billion in 2017 and MXN10.7 billion in 2018; --Annual FCF generation above MXN3 billion in 2017-2018; --Total adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR at or below 1.2x by 2018. Lindley Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Lindley include: --Revenue growth around 5% in 2017-2018; --EBITDA margin at around 20% in 2017-2018; --Total debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-EBITDA close to 3.2x and 3.0x, respectively by 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --Fitch does not foresee positive ratings actions over the medium term for Arca Continental given the current rating levels. --An upgrade on Arca Continental's ratings (which is not foreseen in the medium term), or further strengthening of legal ties (Arca Continental providing tangible financial support to Lindley), could result in a positive rating action for Lindley. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --Arca Continental's ratings could face pressure from a combination of one or more of the following: a deterioration of profitability margins below the industry's average; negative FCF through the business cycle; significant debt-financed acquisitions; or net adjusted leverage trending towards 1.5x. --Lindley's ratings could be negatively impacted by a downgrade of Arca Continental's ratings or a weakening in the operational, strategic and legal ties between the two companies LIQUIDITY Arca Continental Arca Continental's liquidity is ample with MXN21.1 billion of ready available cash and MXN9.9 billion of short-term debt, which includes MXN1.4 billion of factoring with suppliers. Approximately MXN13.2 billion of the company's available cash is allocated in the holdco, while the rest is at the level of AC Bebidas. Fitch take into consideration that a portion of the cash position at the holdco will be maintained until the payment of the local issuances for MXN7.2 billion come due. A reduction in the available cash below that amount could pressure the ratings. Fitch expects Arca Continental will refinance a portion of its total debt during the rest of year to improve its maturity profile. The company's next debt amortizations are MXN14 billion in the next two years, MXN6.9 billion in three years, MXN8.5 billion in four years and MXN15.2 billion in five years or beyond. Fitch considers Arca Continental to have enough financial flexibility to face its debt maturities in the short- and long-term given its cash position, positive FCF generation, and good access to credit facilities and capital markets. Lindley As of Dec. 31 2016, Lindley's liquidity is adequate with PEN52 million of readily available cash and PEN252 million of adjusted short-term debt, which includes PEN250 million of factoring with suppliers. Its next significant debt maturities are from its senior notes due in 2021 and 2023. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of Arca Continental: --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A'; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'A'. --National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(mex)'; --National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(mex)'; --Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings of Lindley: --Long-term Foreign Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; --Long-term Local Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; --Senior Unsecured notes due in 2021 and 2023 to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst (Arca Continental and Lindley) Rogelio Gonzalez Director +52-8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Secondary Analyst (Arca Continental) Maria Pia Medrano Associate Director +52-55-5955-1600 Secondary Analyst (Lindley) Secondary Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-612-0367 Committee Chairperson Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2070 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor: Arca Continental --Operating leases are treated as debt-like obligations and gross rent expense is capitalized using a multiple of 6x. --Factoring with suppliers is treated as debt. Lindley --Factoring with supplier is treated as debt. Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 