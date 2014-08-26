(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arch
Capital Group Ltd.'s
(ACGL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and the ratings on
ACGL's senior
unsecured notes and preferred shares at 'A-' and 'BBB',
respectively.
Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
ACGL's various subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is
Positive. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of ACGL's ratings reflect the company's
reasonable financial
leverage, strong interest and preferred dividend coverage, solid
capitalization
and well managed reserve risk. These favorable factors are
partially offset by
potential volatility from large catastrophe-related events,
exposure to
potential adverse reserve development due to the relatively
large portion of
casualty reserves, integration risk associated with the recent
acquisition of
CMG Mortgage Insurance Company (CMG) and the continuing
challenging reinsurance
market conditions.
The Positive Outlook reflects ACGL's consistently strong and
stable
profitability, measured progression into a larger and more
favorable market
position in both insurance and reinsurance lines and steady
growth in capital to
a sizable level of shareholders' equity.
ACGL has a broad product portfolio of both property/casualty
primary insurance
and reinsurance, including the recently added U.S. mortgage
insurance business.
Total company's first half 2014 net premiums written ($2.04
billion) segment
split was 55% insurance, 36% reinsurance, 5% mortgage and 4%
other (Watford),
providing diversified sources of revenues and earnings. Fitch
views this
favorably as it provides the company flexibility to deemphasize
various products
when market conditions are poor and reduces the company's
dependency on any
single product line. Fitch expects that ACGL will continue to
successfully
manage through various market conditions and cycles.
Fitch views ACGL's profitability as strong, characterized by low
and stable
combined ratios and high returns on average common equity
(ROAE), with the most
recent five-year averages (2009-2013) at 92% and 15.9%,
respectfully. These
results are in line with or better than peer averages and align
with Fitch's
median 'AA' and 'AAA' (re)insurance sector credit factors,
respectfully. Through
the first six months of 2014, ACGL reported a combined ratio of
85.7% and
annualized ROAE of 13.5%. ACGL has posted an underwriting profit
and overall net
income in every year of its 12-year operating history.
ACGL's financial leverage ratio is modest at 12.8% as of June
30, 2014, down
from 13.8% at year-end 2013. This decline reflects 10% growth in
first half 2014
shareholders' equity available to ACGL to $6.2 billion at June
30, 2014 from net
earnings and unrealized investment gains.
Operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage was a strong
9.4x through the first half of 2014, down from 14.3x in 2013.
This drop reflects
additional interest expense on $500 million of senior notes
issued by Arch
Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. in December 2013 for the purchase of
CMG Mortgage
Insurance Company (CMG) and for funding growth opportunities in
mortgage and
other select businesses.
ACGL cosponsored a new Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer, Watford Re
Ltd, which was
launched in March 2014 with $1.1 billion of initial capital.
Although ACGL only
owns approximately 11% of Watford Holdings Ltd.'s (parent of
Watford Re) common
equity, the company is consolidated into ACGL's financial
results as ACGL is
considered to be the primary beneficiary of Watford Re.
Watford Re provides ACGL an alternative capital, more permanent
sidecar vehicle
that generates an additional diversified source of revenue
through fee income
for performing the underwriting services for the reinsurer or
through premiums
by participating on Watford Re's business, which is primarily
multi-line
casualty risk. Fitch does not believe that Watford Re's
operations present
meaningful additional risk or volatility to ACGL's overall
profile.
ACGL's entrance into the U.S. mortgage insurance market through
the January 2014
acquisition of CMG (renamed to Arch Mortgage Insurance Company)
and the
operating platform of PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. represents an
opportunity for
an additional diversified source of earnings under current,
generally favorable,
market conditions in mortgage insurance. However, it also
represents a challenge
in generating favorable profitability in a line of business that
experienced
severe difficulty during the financial crisis. Fitch expects
that ACGL's
approach to developing this business will be controlled and
prudently managed to
the company's conservative underwriting and risk-management
standards, utilizing
an experienced team to operate and manage the business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
continued growth in
equity into a larger market position and size/scale, while
maintaining favorable
run-rate earnings and low volatility, with a combined ratio in
the low 90s.
Successfully integrating both the U.S. mortgage insurance
operations and the
Watford Re platform, with exposure growth prudently managed,
would be viewed
favorably by Fitch. Other upgrade triggers include maintaining a
net written
premiums-to-equity ratio of 0.8x or lower; a financial leverage
ratio at or
below 20%; and operating earnings-based interest and preferred
dividend coverage
of at least 10x.
Fitch's evolving view of negative fundamental trends in the
reinsurance sector
could result in an affirmation and return to a Stable Outlook.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
sizable adverse
prior-year reserve development that causes Fitch to question
ACGL's better than
peer underwriting results and lower than peer underwriting
volatility. In
addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net
written
premiums-to-equity ratio or a financial leverage ratio above 25%
could generate
negative rating pressure.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Positive Outlook:
Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 at 'A-';
--$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares at
'BBB'.
Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.
--$500 million 5.144% senior notes due 2043 at 'A-'.
Arch Reinsurance Ltd.
Arch Reinsurance Company
Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited
Arch Insurance Company
Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
Arch Specialty Insurance Company
Arch Indemnity Insurance Company
Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairperson
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.