(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BBVA
Banco Frances'
(BBVA Frances) Viability Rating (VR) and Local Currency
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (LC LT IDRs) at 'b-' and 'B-', respectively. The Rating
Outlook on the
LT IDR is Negative. See the full list of ratings actions at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BBVA Frances benefits from the vast expertise of its largest
shareholder Spain's
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; rated 'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook).
However, given the relative high country risk and, in
particular, government
intervention in the bank business, BBVA Frances' Support rating
remains '5' and,
hence, its IDRs are driven by its VR. The latter reflects the
bank's solid
franchise in Argentina, its healthy asset quality, and its
satisfactory
profitability, liquidity and capitalization, as well as the
volatile environment
in Argentina.
The National LT rating on BBVA Frances' subordinated debt to be
issued under its
debt issuance program is rated one notch below the bank's
national LT rating
based on the severity of losses, given that it is going concern
'plain vanilla'
subordinated debt. However, it is important to note that there
is no outstanding
subordinated debt under the program.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook on BBVA Frances's LC LT IDR and LT National
rating is
Negative, in line with the Outlook on Argentina's Sovereign
ratings, which
constrains them both. Downside risk to BBVA Frances' ratings
mainly stem from a
downgrade of the Sovereign rating, or a significant decline in
its asset
quality, profitability or liquidity, which Fitch considers
unlikely in the
medium term. Upside to BBVA Frances' ratings currently appears
limited but could
stem from an upgrade of the Sovereign ratings.
CREDIT PROFILE
Along with the benign operating environment, BBVA Frances'
profitability has
steadily improved, based mainly on higher net interest and
commission income,
which have compensated for the increase in administrative
expenses due to the
high inflation rate. Fitch expects BBVA Frances' profitability
to remain sound,
based on its solid revenue generation capacity, although it will
probably be
under some pressure from slower loan growth, rising inflation
and persistent
market volatility.
BBVA Frances' asset quality is healthy. At Dec. 31, 2012, its
non-performing
loans (NPLs) accounted for a very low 0.68% of the total, with
sound loan loss
reserve coverage of 275.0%. Since 2012, banks in Argentina must
comply with
certain rules regarding compulsory lending that, in Fitch's
view, may limit
their room to maneuver regarding credit risk management and may
result in some
pressure on industry asset quality ratios, even though results
of such measures
are too early to judge.
BBVA Frances's funding was comprised primarily of retail
deposits. While its
liquidity is ample, Fitch is cautious about the large negative
maturity mismatch
of all banks in Argentina given the short-term nature of their
liabilities and
the longer tenor on their assets; however, this position appears
manageable
given BBVA Frances' strong franchise and the complex set of
capital controls in
place.
The bank's capital adequacy is adequate, supported by increased
profits and the
restrictions imposed by the Central Bank on dividend payments;
at Dec. 31, 2012
Fitch Core Capital was 17.33%. Fitch expects BBVA Frances'
capitalization to
remain at satisfactory levels based on its sound profitability
and because loan
growth is set to decelerate.
Spain's BBVA held 75.96% of BBVA Frances at Dec.31, 2012.
Frances was the fourth
largest private sector bank by deposits and assets in Argentina
and had 273
branches.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for BBVA Frances:
--LC LT Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'; Negative Outlook;
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--Support at '5';
--LT National rating at 'AA(arg)'; Negative Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'A1+(arg)';
--National LT rating on senior unsecured notes and its USD750
million debt
issuance program at 'AA(arg)'; Negative Outlook;
--National LT rating on the subordinated debt to be issued under
its USD750
million debt issuance program at 'AA-(arg)'; Negative Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Dario Logiodice
Associate Director
+54-11-5235-8136
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
