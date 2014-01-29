Jan 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arkle Master Issuer plc, a prime UK RMBS master trust.

The full list of rating actions can be found on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

High Credit Enhancement Levels

Credit enhancement has increased significantly since the last issue in February 2012 with the repayment of senior notes, while the reserve fund and subordinated class Z notes have not amortised. The class A notes are now supported by 26.7% of credit enhancement, of which 5% is from subordination of the lower class B, class M and class C tranches, 18% from the class Z notes and 3.7% from the reserve fund. This is substantially higher than the 15.4% at the last issue.

Stable Arrears Performance

The arrears performance of the underlying mortgages has been stable since February 2012. The proportion of loans more than 90 days in arrears has risen by only 11 basis points in the last two years. The current level of 90+ days arrears is 25.1%, better than the sectorâ€™s average.

Consistent Underlying Asset Characteristics

The key characteristics of the mortgages in the pool have remained stable since the last issue, despite the pool size shrinking by GBP3.3bn due to prepayments and amortisation. In reviewing the programme for changes such as the average original loan-to-value ratio, the proportion of interest- only loans, and the level of concentration in London and the South East, Fitch has found no evidence of negative selection in the current pool.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch considers the ratings fairly insensitive to increasing stress factors, given the high levels of credit enhancement and the strong arrears performance to date. The portfolio had demonstrated solid credit characteristics at the last issue date and the notes, in Fitchâ€™s view, would now be able to withstand the most extreme scenarios without the ratings coming under pressure.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Arkle Master Issuer Plc