LONDON, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term
rating at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
The consolidated general government deficit fell to 1.4% of GDP
in 2012, down
from 2.8% of GDP in 2011, outperforming the target for the
second successive
year. The government succeeded in meeting its goal of increasing
tax revenues,
although under-execution of capital spending also contributed,
by 1.2pp of GDP.
The deficit will increase again in 2014 due to the costs of
introducing a
pension reform, estimated at 0.5% of GDP in the first year.
General government debt rose 1.8pp of GDP to 44.1% of GDP in
2012, but Fitch
expects it to stabilise from 2013 onwards. Currency depreciation
is a risk to
solvency given that over 80% of government debt is foreign
currency-denominated.
External sovereign debt service is modest, but rising. The
government aims to
deepen the local capital market.
Real GDP grew by 7.2% in 2012, faster than in any other rated
sovereign in
Emerging Europe, driven by agriculture, mining and services.
Faster growth has
accompanied a government drive to improve the business climate,
although
qualitative weaknesses persist. Growth slowed in Q213, but Fitch
expects it to
reach 5% in 2013-15, higher than its previous forecasts.
Consumption and net
trade are contributing, while investment is weak. Headwinds will
come from
higher gas prices and slower growth in Russia.
A current account deficit (CAD) above 10% of GDP is still a
rating weakness,
although it is gradually narrowing, driven by exports. The CAD
is forecast to
fall below 10% of GDP in 2014, with FDI accounting for an
increasing share of
CAD financing. Reserves will be flat as Armenia starts to repay
IMF lending.
Governance indicators are slightly below 'BB' medians. Serzh
Sargsyan won a
second term as president in February 2013, completing a smooth
election cycle
and pointing to policy continuity. However, an angry popular
response to a
proposed rise in public transport fares in Yerevan suggests
dissatisfaction and
latent political risks.
Armenia's rating is supported by a relatively strong
macroeconomic framework and
a good inflation track record in comparison with the peer group
of 'BB' rated
sovereigns. However, rising food prices and a 15.1% rise in
energy tariffs
(stemming from higher gas import costs) pushed up inflation to
8.5% year on
year, in July 2013. By 2014 inflation should return to the
target range, below
5.5%. The Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) is allowing greater
exchange rate
flexibility, although dollarisation is high at 63%.
Fitch previously highlighted the risks to the banking sector
from strong lending
growth, albeit from a low base. Headline growth in bank lending
to the private
sector slowed to 16% year on year in May 2013, from 27% at
end-2012. The CBA has
moved to dampen growth in foreign currency lending. Bank risks
to sovereign
creditworthiness are mitigated by loss absorption capacity and
predominantly
foreign ownership of the banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high
likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
Ongoing improvement in the CAD and a stronger reserve position.
Setting the debt/GDP ratio on a downward path. A track record of
sustainably low
fiscal deficits while navigating the challenges of the pension
reform would
improve creditworthiness, especially given the forecast rise in
sovereign
external funding costs.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
A fall in reserves and pressure on the dram originating from an
external shock
or inconsistent economic policies. A sharp depreciation would
worsen solvency
risks given the government's largely foreign
currency-denominated debt, and pose
risks to the financial system in view of the high level of
dollarisation.
An upswing in political risk, which is less likely now that the
election cycle
is complete.
Material slippage in the performance of public finances that led
to a rise in
the debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes that real GDP growth and fiscal outturns do not
deviate greatly
from its forecast, and that any spillover from slowing growth in
Russia is
contained.
Fitch assumes that a further sharp downswing in metals prices is
avoided. Mining
exports, especially copper, account for two-thirds of goods
exports.
Fitch assumes that Armenia continues to enjoy broad social and
political
stability, and that there is no significant worsening in
tensions with
Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
policy makers. It
also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13
August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
