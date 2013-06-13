June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arran Cards Funding plc's notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmations follow a review of the three series, including a detailed analysis of current performance, expectations for future performance and a review of the structural features.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The trust's performance has generally been stable to improving since the last series was rated in July 2012. 60-180 delinquency rates had stabilised at 2.2% as of April 2013, declining from 2.6% in April 2012 while the charge-off rate decreased to 4.6% from 6.1% over the same period. Additionally, the monthly payment rate (MPR) remained fairly stable (24.6% as of April 2013). However, the reported yield rate as of April 2013 was 20.7%, which is an increase of around 2% over the past year. Net excess spread followed the same trend increasing by 3.9% to 13.7%.

The trust started accumulating cash in July 2012 to repay the 2012-1 notes by their scheduled maturity in July 2013. GBP797m had been accumulated as of April 2013. The schedule start of accumulation for the 2011-A series is October 2013. The adjusted seller share reached its lowest level (12.5%) following the issuance of the 2012-2 series in August 2012. Since then it also benefited from the on-going cash accumulation steadily increasing to 23.9%.

Although the UK economy was no longer in recession in Q113, the unemployment rate for January to March 2013 was 7.8% of the economically active population, up 0.1 percentage points from October to December 2012. Fitch expects unemployment rates for 2013 and 2014 will remain relatively stable, at 8.1% and 7.9%. Overall, the agency believes that UK credit card performance will remain fairly stable, with only limited increases in delinquency and charge-off levels, starting in H213. In light of the performance of the trust and the stable macroeconomic outlook, Fitch has revised its base case expectations for charge-offs to 6% (previously 7%) and 15% for the yield rate (previously 14%).

The notes pay a floating rate coupon linked to GBP and USD Libor, which have recently been at relatively low levels. Consequently, the series have benefited from the healthy margin between interest receipts on the collateral pool and coupon payments.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In Fitch's view, the main rating drivers for credit card transactions are charge-offs, MPRs, and yield. With the trust's latest reported performance levels, the notes could withstand additional shocks with limited rating impact. Based on the current robustness, only a combined deterioration of the mentioned drivers paired with an increase in interest rates would put the ratings under pressure.

The transactions are securitisations of UK credit card receivables originated by The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (A/Stable/F1) and National Westminster Bank Plc (A/Stable/F1).

The rating actions are as follows:

Series 2011-A

GBP500m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2012-1

USD1,200m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Series 2012-2

GBP1,300m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable