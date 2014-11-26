(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASB Bank
Limited's (ASB,
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') NZD 500m of outstanding mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'.
Fitch has also affirmed ASB Finance Limited's (ASBFL, acting
though its London
branch and guaranteed by ASB) NZD 1.9bn of outstanding mortgage
covered bonds at
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. These covered bonds are guaranteed
by ASB Covered
Bond Trust Limited, a bankruptcy-remote SPV established under
the laws of New
Zealand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: ASB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the highest
nominal asset
percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (68.5%), as ASB's
Short-Term IDR is above
'F3'. This provides a large buffer when compared to Fitch's
breakeven AP for a
'AAA' rating of 85.5%, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a
probability of
default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for
recoveries. The
Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on
ASB's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 17.0% is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 15.7% due to maturity mismatches and the
refinancing assumptions
applied to New Zealand residential mortgages, followed by the
cover pool's
credit loss of 4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation
component
reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 1.7% due to the longer
weighted average life
of the assets versus the liabilities and excess spread available
under the
programme. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has decreased from 86.5% since
last analysis
in December 2013, due to the application of a minimum expected
loss floor to the
cover assets and an increase of Orbit loans that are attached to
the cover pool
assets.
Maturity mismatches remain significant with the weighted-average
residual life
of the assets at 13.5 years (previously 12.8) and the
liabilities at 3.5 years
(previously 4.5 years).
As of 31 October 2014, the cover pool consisted of 30,115 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of NZD4.6bn. Fitch's calculated 'AAA'
expected loss is 4.0%
on the residential mortgage assets, driven by the application of
a minimum
credit loss at 'AAA' in the agency's analysis.
The unchanged D-Cap of 2 reflects Fitch's weak link assessment
of liquidity gap
and systemic risk. Soft bullet bonds with a 12 month extension
period comprise
34% of total issuance. The remaining hard bullet bonds, which
rely on the 12
month pre-maturity test, still drive the assessment in the
agency's analysis.
This is due to the cure period in the aftermath of an issuer
default being
shorter in comparison to the agency's stressed liquidation
period assumption of
12 months for New Zealand mortgage assets.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) ASB's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A';
(ii) the D-Cap
fell by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, increased
above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ASB Bank Limited.
Bank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
