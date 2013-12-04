(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASB Bank
Limited's (ASB,
AA-/Stable/F1+) outstanding NZD2.4bn mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The outstanding bonds have been issued by both ASB and ASB
Finance Limited
(ASBFL), acting through its London branch, which is a vehicle
used for
international funding with issuance guaranteed by ASB. These
covered bonds are
then guaranteed by ASB Covered Bond Trust Limited, a
bankruptcy-remote SPV
established under the laws of New Zealand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on ASB's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and the
highest nominal asset
percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (68.5%), as ASB's
Short-Term IDR is above
'F3'. This provides a large buffer when compared to the
breakeven AP of 86.5%
for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds
reflects the
Stable Outlook on ASB's IDR, the New Zealand sovereign rating
and the New
Zealand residential mortgage asset outlook.
The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of
liquidity gap and
systemic risk. Systemic alternative management, cover
pool-specific alternative
management, and privileged derivatives have been assessed as
moderate risk,
whereas asset segregation has been assessed as very low risk,
which all remain
unchanged. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the institution's
IDR and recovery
uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered
bonds.
The high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk
reflects the
agency's view of the liquidity gap mitigants. These are in the
form of a
three-month interest reserve fund, the 12 month extension period
on the issued
soft bullet bond, and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard
bullet bonds.
The pre-maturity test drives the risk assessment, as it allows
for a mandatory
cure period of at least six months prior to a scheduled hard
bullet covered bond
maturity, where the pre-maturity ledger had not been fully
funded in the
aftermath of an issuer default. Whereas Fitch has assessed the
time required to
sell cover pool assets in New Zealand to be 12 months in a
stressed market
scenario.
The moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is
due to the
internal asset swap that is in place on the cover pool, which is
considered
highly material to the programme. The systemic alternative
management assessment
reflects the significant role to be performed by the trustee,
post issuer
default, who would need to contract other parties to perform
important
functions. The cover pool-specific alternative management
assessment reflects
the quality of the IT systems, processes and data delivered to
Fitch as compared
to its peers.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 86.5% supports a 'AA' rating
on a PD basis
and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds
in a 'AAA'
scenario. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bonds
will be affected,
among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to the
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence
of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
As of October 2013, the cover pool consisted of 28,674 loans
secured by
first-ranking New Zealand residential mortgages with a total
outstanding balance
of NZD4.27bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full
documentation loans which
have a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio of
48.6%, and a WA
seasoning of 41.7 months. The cover pool is made up of:
floating-rate loans
36.1%; fixed-rate loans 63.9%; and interest only loans 12.3%.
The cover pool is
geographically distributed around New Zealand's population
centres, with the
largest concentration being in Auckland (62.1%) and Wellington
(8.3%).
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA frequency of
foreclosure for the
cover assets of 13.6%, and a WA recovery rate of 76.9%. The
agency's mortgage
default analysis is based on its New Zealand residential
mortgage criteria.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the WA residual life
of the assets
being 12.8 years, and the liabilities 4.5 years.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the
issuer's Long-Term
IDR were downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap fell by
more than two
categories; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben Mc Carthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ASB
Bank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - New
Zealand', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ New Zealand
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
