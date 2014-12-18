(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT ASEI Reasuransi Indonesia (Persero)'s (ASEI Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed ASEI Re's National IFS Rating and National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as ASEI Re is undergoing a reorganisation as part of a merger and spinoff plan. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ASEI Re. 'AAA' National IFS Ratings denote the highest rating assigned within the national scale for that country. The rating is assigned to the policyholder obligations of the insurance entities with the lowest credit risk relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect ASEI Re's special policy role as the sole provider of export insurance for the non-oil and gas companies in Indonesia and its 100% government ownership. ASEI Re's role is defined in a decree by Indonesia's Ministry of Finance, which says the company will "issue for and on behalf of the State export credit guarantees and export insurance". The company has maintained strong capitalisation as reflected by its sound risk-based capitalisation ratio, which has consistently remained well above the regulatory minimum of 120% over the last five years. Its premium income has grown steadily over the years, gradually increasing its market share in the general insurance market in Indonesia to 2.4% at end-2013 from 1.12% at end-2009. ASEI Re is in the process of spinning off its direct insurance businesses to form PT Asuransi Asei Indonesia. The management has emphasised that the new company will continue to focus on supporting the non-oil and gas export industry, in line with the basis of its establishment. ASEI Re is also planning to merge with another state-owned reinsurer to form Indonesia Re by early 2015. Contacts: Primary Analysts: Thomas Ng (International Rating) Analyst +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Cheryl Evangeline (National Rating) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Secondary Analysts: Cheryl Evangeline (International Rating) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.