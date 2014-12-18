(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT ASEI
Reasuransi Indonesia (Persero)'s (ASEI Re) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. At
the same time,
Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed ASEI Re's National IFS
Rating and National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
agency has
simultaneously withdrawn the ratings.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as ASEI Re is undergoing a
reorganisation as
part of a merger and spinoff plan. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for ASEI Re.
'AAA' National IFS Ratings denote the highest rating assigned
within the
national scale for that country. The rating is assigned to the
policyholder
obligations of the insurance entities with the lowest credit
risk relative to
all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all
industries and
obligation types.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect ASEI Re's special policy role as the sole
provider of export
insurance for the non-oil and gas companies in Indonesia and its
100% government
ownership. ASEI Re's role is defined in a decree by Indonesia's
Ministry of
Finance, which says the company will "issue for and on behalf of
the State
export credit guarantees and export insurance".
The company has maintained strong capitalisation as reflected by
its sound
risk-based capitalisation ratio, which has consistently remained
well above the
regulatory minimum of 120% over the last five years. Its premium
income has
grown steadily over the years, gradually increasing its market
share in the
general insurance market in Indonesia to 2.4% at end-2013 from
1.12% at
end-2009.
ASEI Re is in the process of spinning off its direct insurance
businesses to
form PT Asuransi Asei Indonesia. The management has emphasised
that the new
company will continue to focus on supporting the non-oil and gas
export
industry, in line with the basis of its establishment. ASEI Re
is also planning
to merge with another state-owned reinsurer to form Indonesia Re
by early 2015.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Thomas Ng (International Rating)
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Cheryl Evangeline (National Rating)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analysts:
Cheryl Evangeline (International Rating)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014 and
'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
