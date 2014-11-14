(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed Asia Plus Securities Public Company Limited's (ASP) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)' KEY RATING DRIVERS ASP's ratings are based on its standalone financial strength. The ratings are supported by the company's sound financial performance and franchise relative to the industry. The ratings also take into account the company's exposure to the volatile stock market, market risk on its trading activities and pricing pressure in Thailand's competitive securities brokerage industry. ASP has a market share of around 4% in securities brokerage trading volume. Its revenue sources are fairly diversified - about half comes from securities brokerage services, with the other half from investment banking, trading and asset management. ASP's financial performance is prone to volatility, but the company appears well-positioned to cope with weaker industry conditions while retaining its market position. The company's annualised return on equity (ROE) dropped to 16% in 1H14 (1H13: 30%) as market conditions turned less favourable compared to 2013. Nevertheless, core underlying operations remain profitable, and the company's liquidity and capital buffers remain satisfactory given its generally low risk appetite. ASP's equity to asset ratio at 46% remains solid and well above the industry average of 31%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Material sustained weakening in ASP's key financial performance ratio could lead to negative rating action. Rating downgrade pressure could also come from sustained earnings pressure, higher leverage, or liquidity problems - especially if this was the case relative to industry trends. A shift in strategy towards more risky businesses or over reliance on a single source of income, absent improved risk buffers, could also have a negative impact on the ratings. A vastly strengthened franchise and greater stability in financial performance through industry cycles - perhaps reflecting even lower risk appetite - may lead to a rating upgrade. However, this is unlikely in the short-term as ASP's standalone ratings are already among the highest for securities firms in Thailand. Contact: Primary Analyst Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Parson Singha Senior Director +662 108 0151 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 31 January 2014, 'Securities Firms Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30 October 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Securities Firms Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.