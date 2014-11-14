(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
has affirmed
Asia Plus Securities Public Company Limited's (ASP) National
Long-Term Rating at
'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term
Rating at 'F2(tha)'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ASP's ratings are based on its standalone financial strength.
The ratings are
supported by the company's sound financial performance and
franchise relative to
the industry. The ratings also take into account the company's
exposure to the
volatile stock market, market risk on its trading activities and
pricing
pressure in Thailand's competitive securities brokerage
industry.
ASP has a market share of around 4% in securities brokerage
trading volume. Its
revenue sources are fairly diversified - about half comes from
securities
brokerage services, with the other half from investment banking,
trading and
asset management.
ASP's financial performance is prone to volatility, but the
company appears
well-positioned to cope with weaker industry conditions while
retaining its
market position. The company's annualised return on equity (ROE)
dropped to 16%
in 1H14 (1H13: 30%) as market conditions turned less favourable
compared to
2013. Nevertheless, core underlying operations remain
profitable, and the
company's liquidity and capital buffers remain satisfactory
given its generally
low risk appetite. ASP's equity to asset ratio at 46% remains
solid and well
above the industry average of 31%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Material sustained weakening in ASP's key financial performance
ratio could lead
to negative rating action. Rating downgrade pressure could also
come from
sustained earnings pressure, higher leverage, or liquidity
problems - especially
if this was the case relative to industry trends. A shift in
strategy towards
more risky businesses or over reliance on a single source of
income, absent
improved risk buffers, could also have a negative impact on the
ratings.
A vastly strengthened franchise and greater stability in
financial performance
through industry cycles - perhaps reflecting even lower risk
appetite - may lead
to a rating upgrade. However, this is unlikely in the short-term
as ASP's
standalone ratings are already among the highest for securities
firms in
Thailand.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014, 'Securities Firms Criteria' dated 31 January 2014,
and 'National
Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30 October 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
