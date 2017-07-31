Fitch Affirms Asian Development Bank at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Asian Development Bank's (AsDB) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. AsDB's issue ratings have also been affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'. In 2014, AsDB's Board of Governors decided to consolidate its concessional lending arm, the Asian Development Fund (AsDF), with its ordinary operations balance sheet, which became effective as of 1 January 2017. The ratings reflect this change and are driven by AsDB's intrinsic strengths; in particular the bank's excellent capitalisation, sound liquidity and excellent loan book performance. KEY RATING DRIVERS AsDB's 'excellent' capitalisation is a key credit strength. The equity/assets ratio stood at 20.2% at end-2015 but as a result of the AsDF consolidation, this increased to 38.4% as AsDF's capital base almost entirely comprises paid-in contributions and retained earnings. This is a significant improvement for AsDB's overall solvency (assessed at 'aaa') as the equity/assets ratio is now comfortably above the 25% 'excellent' threshold as outlined in Fitch's criteria. However, internal capital generation is a weakness on the capitalisation assessment. Fitch deems AsDB's business profile as 'low-risk', given the size of its banking portfolio, largely concentrated on sovereign lending, and high governance standards. AsDB's banking portfolio grew by 52% yoy to USD97.6 billion as a result of the AsDF consolidation, with less than 10% exposed to the non-sovereign sector; the lowest risk threshold, as outlined in our criteria. AsDB's operating environment is assessed as "medium-risk". The operating environment has weakened slightly as a result of the AsDF merger since AsDF's loan exposures mostly include low-rated countries, such as Bangladesh (BB-), Pakistan (B), Sri Lanka (B+) and Afghanistan. AsDB has 'low' exposure to credit risk. Fitch does not expect the consolidation with AsDF to materially impact AsDB's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio (0.02% at January 2017), which is extremely low compared with peers. However, the AsDF merger has had an impact on the bank's average rating of loans, falling to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. This has been offset by our 'strong' assessment of preferred creditor status that AsDB benefits from on its sovereign loans. As well as AsDB's capitalisation metrics, the strong benefits of the AsDF merger can be seen in the bank's concentration assessment. At end-2015, AsDB's five largest borrowers accounted for 71% of total banking exposure but this has fallen to 49.3% as of January 2017 and in turn reduced our concentration risk assessment to 'medium' from 'high'. AsDB's liquidity buffers are consistent with a 'AAA' rating, with a liquid-assets-to-short-term-debt ratio of 144% at Jan-2017. This is below the 150% 'excellent' threshold, but this is largely mechanical due to the large increase in short-term debt as of January 2017, owing to AsDB's ECP issuances to maintain market presence. Fitch expects the coverage of short-term debt by liquid assets to improve in the coming years and stabilise around 1.8x-2.0x in the near term, as AsDF is not funded by debt and holds a sizeable liquidity buffer. Fitch expects the share of 'AA' to 'AAA' treasury assets to stabilise at around 65% in the coming years (January 2017: 66.7%) The bank benefits from strong access to capital markets and a diversified investor base. We assess extraordinary support for AsDB at 'aa'. The capacity of shareholders to support the bank has slightly weakened due to net debt no longer being covered by callable capital from 'AAA' or 'AA+' shareholders. Fitch assesses AsDB's propensity to support as 'strong' and therefore it receives no rating uplift. However, given the bank's excellent intrinsic strength, no credit uplift from support is needed to achieve an overall rating of 'AAA'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downward pressure on the ratings would arise from a combination of the following factors: -A decline in the quality of AsDB's loan portfolio, resulting from rising exposure to private sector operations, deterioration in borrowers' credit quality, or a material breach of its preferred creditor status on sovereign loans. -A significant loosening of risk management and governance standards and a material change in the bank's prudent strategy. 