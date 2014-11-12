(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, November 12 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Sinar Mas's (ASM) National Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA+(idn)' with Positive Outlook.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects continued improvement in ASM's
operating
performance while its balance sheet fundamentals remained
strong. The company's
combined ratio (the aggregate of the commission expense ratio
and incurred loss
ratio) consistently remained below 90% over the last five years
and was 72.2% at
end-June 2014 (2013: 80.3%). Maintenance of operating
performance supported by
sustainable improvement in the company's capitalisation would be
positive for
the rating.
The rating reflects ASM's strong market franchise and sound
operating
performance. It also considers the company's business
concentration in the
catastrophe-prone Indonesian market. ASM remains the largest
non-life insurer in
Indonesia by gross premiums, with around 11.4% market share as
of end-June 2014.
The company has shown consistent profitability with improving
underwriting
margin due to its steady premium income and prudent
underwriting.
ASM's risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio has consistently
remained above 200%
over the past five years, well above the minimum regulatory
requirement of 120%.
Its RBC ratio declined to 293.1% at end-June 2014 from 328.6% at
end-2013 due to
growth in premiums received and the regulator's reduction of the
discounting
factor used to calculate asset default risk in 2014. ASM's
management aims to
keep its capitalisation at a strong level by managing its
investment risks more
prudently and conducting more detailed forecasting of the impact
of the
company's financials on its capitalisation.
ASM's investment portfolio mix was liquid with cash comprising
more than 40% of
its total invested assets as of end-June 2014. The company
reduced its stock
investments to less than 5% of its total invested assets from
around 18.1% at
end-2013 to minimise potential volatility. The company's
investment risk is
expected to remain manageable relative to its capitalisation
going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustainable
improvement in ASM's
operating performance, with combined ratio staying consistently
below 90%, and
in capitalisation relative to its rated peers, with a regulatory
capital ratio
consistently above 350%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in the
insurer's capitalisation in relation to its business profile, or
deterioration
in operating performance with a combined ratio above 100% and
net premiums
written-to-equity rising above 2x (end-2013: 1.1x) for a
prolonged period.
