(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dutch technology group ASML Holding N.V.'s (ASML) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects ASML's market leading position and technology expertise in the manufacture of lithography machines combined with a scalable business model to manage business risk and cyclicality. Following a period of significant investment in R&D, the company is at the advanced stage of bringing to market the next generation of machines based on extreme ultra violet (EUV) technology. The EUV capability is unique to ASML and stands to instigate a step change in the capacity and unit costs of high-end semiconductors that are essential to electronic equipment and devices globally. The current state of EUV's development benefits ASML's financial risk profile as a substantial part of the investment in R&D has been made, while providing visibility on the technology's capability and potential revenue. If successful, EUV will extend ASML's market leadership. KEY RATING DRIVERS Market and Technology Leadership ASML is the leading provider of lithography systems that are used in the production of semiconductors, which are embedded into almost all electronic devices from mobile phones and computers to cars. The production of lithography machines is a highly technical, niche area with significant barriers to entry created by know-how, relationships, track record and investment requirements. Over the past 30 years, the industry has consolidated from eight major players to three - ASML, Nikon and Canon. During this period, ASML has emerged as a market leader with over 80% market share of revenues. The company has achieved this through investment in R&D, constant innovation and a partnership approach with its large customers, the likes of Intel, Samsung and Toshiba and suppliers such as optical lens manufacturer Zeiss. Robust Business Model ASML manages two major risks within its business. The first is the cyclical exposure of its revenues, which are significantly more volatile than changes in global GDP, as semiconductor manufacturers are able to either delay orders or suspend expenditure at fairly short notice. The second is technology and execution risk, which the company aims to address by maintaining R&D spend through economic cycles in line with its long-term development plan. In the downturn of 2009, ASML's net sales dropped to EUR1.6bn (2010-2014 estimated average: EUR5.2bn) while EBITDA margins dropped to a negative 1% (2010 - 2014 estimated average: 28%). ASML further manages these risks through deploying a scalable business model and maintaining a conservative financial policy. Within the eco-system, ASML focuses on design and system integration and outsources the supply of major components (accounting for approximately 80% of cost of goods). This enables the company to leverage best-in-class expertise while sharing the risk and retaining the flexibility to reduce costs. At the financial level, ASML maintains a liquidity buffer that has over the past four years included between EUR2bn and EUR2.5bn in cash holdings, and a shareholder remuneration policy that combines a stable and growing dividend policy (2013: dividend pay-out ratio 26%) with a share buyback programme. EUV Looks to Extend Lead EUV is a technology that ASML has been developing over the past decade. The technology has only just come to fruition and will mark a major transition in the evolution of lithography. EUV simplifies the process of manufacturing high-end semiconductors while reducing cost and cycle time. This is achieved through printing smaller features on to a chip (EUV machines use a wavelength of 13.5nm vs. 193nm used by current machines). ASML envisages shipping nine machines next year based on the new technology. The installed machines currently have a production capability of 500 wafers per day. ASML aims to increase this to 1,500 wafers per day by 2016 to meet the requirements of its customers. At this point in time, Fitch expects the take-up of EUV will be strong and lead to ASML further cementing its lead in the industry. Neither of ASML's two competitors, Nikon or Canon, has made substantial investments into the area. Product and Customer Concentration ASML's focus on one cyclically exposed product, with high R&D costs (2014: estimated EUR1bn) and supplied to a few large semiconductor manufacturers raises the company's business risk and represents a constraint on the rating. Along with its business model, ASML has reduced this risk through the group's shareholders and revenue mix - factors that are incorporated into its rating. In 2012, ASML's Customer Co-Investment Programme saw three key customers (Intel, Samsung and TSMC) take a 23% combined equity stake in the company and agree to make contributions to R&D costs. By aligning interests, all parties achieved a strategic partnership structure that increases their interdependence, sharing of R&D risk and reduces the risk of one party switching. In addition ASML's field options and service sales have grown strongly to account for an estimated 29% of revenues for 2014, up from 11% since 2007. While these revenues provide some diversification, they remain tied to the sales of ASML's core lithography systems. The revenues have, however, demonstrated resilience in down cycles, for example, in 2009 they declined 4% YoY while net systems sales declined by 53% over the same period. Key Industry Sector ASML's prospects are intrinsically linked to that of the semiconductor industry. While cyclicality will continue to be a feature, the medium- to long-term trend is likely to be robust given that semiconductors are central to almost all electronic equipment and devices and their innovation. Growth will occur as a result of an increase in electronic equipment and device sales and as the proportion of silicon content in electronic devices increases. Current growth drivers include smartphones, tablets, computing power, cloud computing, connected devices, wearables, digital memory and FTTx infrastructure, to name a few. EUV will help to sustain this into the medium- to long-term. RATING SENSITIVTIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Operating margins materially outside 10%-15% in downturns and 25%-30% at the peak of up-cycles. Fitch, however, recognises that operating losses may be incurred during extreme cyclical contractions. - Gross cash consistently below EUR1.5bn (3Q14: EUR2.7bn). The company's public commitment is to a strong cash balance. - Major loss of market share. Revenue market share is currently estimated at around 75%-80% (up from 65% in 2009). A decline to 55%, albeit still strong, would signify a rapid shift in market position and one that would likely reflect an on-going negative trend. Positive rating action is unlikely in the near term. The unique nature of ASML's business, including the cyclicality in its customers' end- markets, technology migrations that drive the need for high R&D investment and its limited diversification, are a constraint on the ratings. Contact: Principal Analyst Jonathan Levy Analyst +44 20 3530 1701 Supervisory Analyst Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.