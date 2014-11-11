(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit ratings for Associated Estates Realty Corporation (NYSE: AEC, Associated Estates) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --$350 million unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --$150 million senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-'; --$250 million senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Associated Estates' IDR at 'BBB-' reflects strong expected fixed charge coverage for the rating, driven by favorable albeit decelerating property fundamentals in the company's multifamily markets in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Dallas. Credit strengths also include low leverage for the 'BBB-' rating, and adequate liquidity, driven by a strong revolver capacity and limited near-term debt maturities. The company's portfolio recycling strategy has recently entailed the disposition of older and low yielding assets (primarily in the greater Washington D.C. region) and acquisition of higher yielding assets in the Southeast, along with the development of five projects with expected returns that exceed acquisition market cap rates by 260 basis points. This strategy is a credit positive that should improve asset quality and bolster cash flow going forward. AEC's cost to complete development remains low when compared with other multifamily REITs. Credit concerns include a limited recent track record of investing in California; three of the company's five developments are in California. The other major rating constraint is the sustained concentration of the company's unencumbered pool, due in part to the company's small size ($1.8 billion total market capitalization as of Sept. 30, 2014), which results in AEC's dependence on the performance of those assets. However, unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is good for the 'BBB-' rating. The 'BBB-' rating does not contemplate material changes in the company's strategic plan or capital structure over the near-to-medium term. Strong Fixed Charge Coverage Improving rent rollover rates, offset by moderating occupancy, are resulting in solid fixed-charge coverage for the rating. Rental rates on new and renewal leases increased by 3.9% during the third quarter of 2014 (3Q'14). Despite difficult comparisons from 2013, leasing momentum continued after new and renewal spreads of 3.3% in 2Q'14 and 1.2% in 1Q'14. Occupancy has come under slight pressure, however. Average physical occupancy declined to 94.6% in 3Q'14, down sequentially from 95.5% in 2Q'14 and year-over-year from 95.8% in 3Q'13. Fitch anticipates that positive leasing spreads will continue in the near term due to favorable supply-demand dynamics in AEC's submarkets. Same community NOI increased by 2.7% in 3Q'14 after increasing by 4.5% in 2Q'14 and 1.8% in 1Q'14. Same community NOI growth slowed when compared with 5% growth in 2013 and 6.9% growth in 2012. During 3Q'14, same community NOI growth was positive in all regions except for Northeast Ohio and was led by Dallas (7.9%), Indianapolis (7.2%), and Southeast FL (5.2%). Fixed-charge coverage was 2.9x for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2014 (3.0x in 3Q2014), up from 2.6x in 2013 and 2.5x in 2012. For the next 12-to-24 months, Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will sustain between 3.0x and 3.5x due to organic NOI growth in the 3.0% to 3.5% range and incremental EBITDA from acquisitions and development, which is strong for a 'BBB-' rating. In a stress case whereby same-store NOI declines are similar to those experienced by AEC in 2009, fixed-charge coverage would remain in the high-2.0x range in the near to medium term, which would remain appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating for a multifamily REIT of AEC's size. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures divided by total interest incurred. Low Leverage for Rating Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA was 7.1x for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2014, compared with 8.3x in FY13 and 7.9x in FY2012. De-levering common stock offerings and at-the market program equity issuance coupled with debt repayment via asset sales proceeds improved the overall leverage trajectory. Under Fitch's base case projections, AEC's leverage will sustain in the 7.0x to 7.5x range over the next 12 to 24 months as the company should generate incremental cash flow via acquisitions and development while funding such activity primarily with asset sales proceeds. In the above-referenced stress case, leverage would revert towards the 8.0x to 8.5x range; leverage sustaining above 8.0x would be more appropriate for a 'BB+' rating. Adequate Liquidity Liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.6x (defined as liquidity sources divided by uses) for the period from Oct. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability under AEC's unsecured revolving credit facility, and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions. Uses of liquidity include debt maturities as well as projected recurring capital expenditures and cost-to-complete consolidated and unconsolidated development. Assuming an 80% mortgage refinance rate on upcoming secured debt, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.9x. The company benefits from a large relative unsecured revolver capacity and mild upcoming debt maturities. AEC's $350 million unsecured revolver represents 19.2% of gross undepreciated assets, compared with 9 multifamily REIT peers for which this ratio represented 7.9% of gross undepreciated assets as of Sept. 30, 2014. As of Sept. 30, 2014, 3.4% of debt matures for the remainder of 2014 followed by 2.7% in 2015 and 11% in 2016. The company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 65.5% in 3Q'14, compared with 67.9% in 2013 and 62.8% in 2012, all of which are indicative of moderate organic liquidity. In September 2014, AEC's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.20 per share, increasing the annualized dividend to $0.80 from $0.76 per share. Based on the current payout ratio, the company retains approximately $23 million annually. Portfolio Recycling Improves Asset Quality Fitch views AEC's capital recycling strategy positively because it lessens portfolio age, reduces exposure to the greater Washington D.C. region, which is expected to face challenging fundamentals over the next year due to tepid job growth expectations, and improves overall portfolio yields. Since October 2013, the company purchased five newer vintage properties in Charlotte, Raleigh and Cary, NC and AEC is expected to purchase three additional assets in Atlanta, GA, Tampa, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL by mid-2015, which should collectively total over $400 million in stabilized and lease-up property acquisitions since late 2013. The company has sold four properties in Silver Spring, MD, Columbia, MD, Pikesville, MD, and Nashville, TN during 2014 and is expected to sell a total of $265 million for full year 2014 at a weighted average cap rate of 5.6%. Concentrated Unencumbered Pool In 3Q'14, unencumbered NOI represented 76.3% total NOI, up from 72.2% in 2013 and 59.3% in 2012. This growing pool benefits unsecured creditors and serves as a source of contingent liquidity to the company, and unencumbered assets (3Q'14 annualized unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate) covered net unsecured debt by 2.4x, compared with 1.9x as of Sept. 30, 2013 and 2.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012. The unencumbered pool is concentrated with the top 10 unencumbered properties by NOI contributing a material portion of total NOI. Unencumbered asset concentration is a major limitation to the rating. Small Size But Good Access to Capital Despite its recent growth, AEC remains substantially smaller than its multifamily REIT peers, with gross undepreciated assets of approximately $1.8 billion, a total market capitalization of approximately $1.7 billion, and an equity market capitalization of approximately $1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2014. The company's smaller size may limit capital markets access, given that REIT dedicated investors may not be able to acquire a meaningful investment in the company's securities. During 2013, the company demonstrated improved access to capital including via the issuance of four series of unsecured private placements and also recast its unsecured credit facility, extending the maturity date from January 2016 to June 2017 and reducing the interest spread and facility fee across the pricing grid. In addition, the company used proceeds from a forward-funded equity offering to repay a portion of $129.3 million secured debt obligations in October 2013, which was a credit positive. In July 2014, the company entered into an amended unsecured term loan agreement, extending the maturity to January 2020 from January 2018 and lowering the borrowing spread to LIBOR plus 140 bps from LIBOR plus 170 bps based on the company's current ratings. The amendment was a credit positive in that it extended duration and will improve fixed charge coverage going forward, all else being equal. Limited Development Track Record in California In February 2014, AEC entered into a partnership agreement with American International Group, Inc. (Fitch IDR of 'A-' with a Stable Outlook) for the development and operation of 350 8th, a 410-unit apartment community in San Francisco, CA. This follows the 2013 partnership agreement with Legendary Investors Group No. 1 LLC for the development and operation of 950 East Third, a 472-unit apartment community located in Los Angeles, CA. The company is also developing The Desmond on Wilshire, a 175-unit apartment community in Los Angeles, CA and holds unimproved land in Monrovia, CA for future development. AEC's track record of developing and operating apartments in California, either on balance sheet or via joint ventures, is limited when compared to other more coastal-focused apartment REITs. Nevertheless, the company estimates that its stabilized yield on current developments is 6.75%, which is 260 bps higher than current market acquisition cap rates of 4.15%, which supports the investment thesis. Further, the company is partially mitigating its California development risk by entering into joint ventures. AEC's total consolidated cost to complete development was manageable 3.2% of gross undepreciated assets as of Sept. 30, 2014 compared with the multifamily REIT peer average excluding AEC of 3.7%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch does not anticipate positive rating momentum over the near to medium term. However, the following factors may result in positive rating and/or Outlook momentum: --Improved granularity in the unencumbered asset pool; --Sustained outperformance in operating metrics such as same-store NOI growth when compared with the company's multifamily REIT peers; --Fitch's expectation that fixed-charge coverage sustains above 3.0x given the company's size (TTM fixed-charge coverage was 2.9x); --Fitch's expectation that leverage sustains below 7.0x given the company's size (TTM leverage was 7.1x). Contact: Primary Analyst Sean Pattap Senior Director +1-212-908-0642 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Boris Alishayev Associate Director +1-212-612-7880 Committee Chairperson Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 