May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi MAIPARK Indonesia's (MAIPARK)
National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating takes into account MAIPARK's healthy operating profitability,
sustained premium base and robust risk-based capitalisation. It also reflects
the company's business concentration in earthquake risks and lack of
geographical diversification.
MAIPARK has consistently shown a positive underwriting result since its
inception in 2003, supported by a stable premium base source and a stable
investment yield as it receives mandatory cessions from all general insurers and
reinsurers in Indonesia. Mandatory cessions of earthquake risks from all general
insurers and reinsurers amount to between 5% and 25% of the sum insured. The
company's conservative investment management has also led to low volatility in
investment returns. It has minimal exposures to risky assets while cash and
deposits accounted for more than 90% of its invested assets for the past four
years.
Due to the absence of any major catastrophe events in 2012, the company's
profitability has managed to remain strong. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that MAIPARK will continue to maintain sufficient capital buffer to
support its ongoing business growth and shield itself from potential shocks.
MAIPARK's risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio amounted to 790.1% at end-2012,
well above the regulatory minimum of 120%.
Fitch remains cautious on MAIPARK's specialist nature in the reinsurance of
earthquake risks with Indonesia accounting for almost 100% of its gross
premiums. Compared with some other regional markets such as Singapore and
Malaysia, Indonesia is more prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes,
floods and forest fires. Fitch highlights the importance of MAIPARK to continue
to manage its retrocession coverage prudently. MAIPARK's net probable maximum
loss (PML) based on a 1-in-250-year catastrophe loss event is considered
manageable relative to its capitalisation.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability to sustain its
operating profitability, with a pre-tax return on assets constantly above 20%
(end-2012: 16.8%), and to further enhance its risk management capabilities such
as its reserving techniques and catastrophe modelling.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the insurer's
financial fundamentals such as weakening premium sustainability, operating
performance and capital relative to business portfolio (with statutory
risk-based capital below 250% on a sustained basis) due to excessive growth or
claims from catastrophe losses.