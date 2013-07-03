(Repeat for addittional subscribers)

July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Sinar Mas's (ASM) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The rating reflects ASM's strong market positioning in the Indonesian non-life insurance market, its consistent profitability and robust capitalisation. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that ASM will continue to maintain sufficient capital buffer to support its business operations and prudent reinsurance management to mitigate catastrophe risks.

ASM's operating performance has remained healthy with pre-tax return on assets and return on adjusted equity amounting to 8.4% and 22.9% respectively at end-2012. Its underwriting margin has also remained strong with a combined ratio consistently staying below 100% (end-2012: 80.5%). Capitalisation has remained strong with risk-based capitalisation ratio amounting to 300.16% as at end-2012.

The insurer's investment mix has remained liquid as liquid assets amounted to more than 3x its net technical reserves at end-2012. Cash and fixed income instruments continued to represent more than 75% of its invested assets during the same period.

ASM's core business market is Indonesia, which is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, forest fires and floods. It is therefore important for ASM to carefully manage its reinsurance programme to support its operations and business growth.

Rating Sensitivities

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustainable improvement in ASM's operating performance and capitalisation relative to its rated peers, with a regulatory capital ratio consistently above 350%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant deterioration in the insurer's capitalisation in relation to its business profile, or from deterioration in operating performance with a combined ratio above 100% and net premiums written-to-equity rising above 2x for a prolonged period.