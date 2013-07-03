(Repeat for addittional subscribers)
July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Sinar Mas's (ASM) National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating reflects ASM's strong market positioning in the Indonesian non-life
insurance market, its consistent profitability and robust capitalisation. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that ASM will continue to maintain
sufficient capital buffer to support its business operations and prudent
reinsurance management to mitigate catastrophe risks.
ASM's operating performance has remained healthy with pre-tax return on assets
and return on adjusted equity amounting to 8.4% and 22.9% respectively at
end-2012. Its underwriting margin has also remained strong with a combined ratio
consistently staying below 100% (end-2012: 80.5%). Capitalisation has remained
strong with risk-based capitalisation ratio amounting to 300.16% as at end-2012.
The insurer's investment mix has remained liquid as liquid assets amounted to
more than 3x its net technical reserves at end-2012. Cash and fixed income
instruments continued to represent more than 75% of its invested assets during
the same period.
ASM's core business market is Indonesia, which is prone to natural disasters
such as earthquakes, forest fires and floods. It is therefore important for ASM
to carefully manage its reinsurance programme to support its operations and
business growth.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustainable improvement in ASM's
operating performance and capitalisation relative to its rated peers, with a
regulatory capital ratio consistently above 350%. Key rating triggers for a
downgrade include significant deterioration in the insurer's capitalisation in
relation to its business profile, or from deterioration in operating performance
with a combined ratio above 100% and net premiums written-to-equity rising above
2x for a prolonged period.