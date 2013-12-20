(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company
(Athene) at
'BBB+' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch placed Athene on Rating Watch Negative on Dec. 21, 2012
following the
company's announcement that Athene Holding Ltd. (AHL) would be
acquiring Aviva
USA Corporation and its subsidiaries, Aviva Life and Annuity
Company and Aviva
Life and Annuity Company of New York (collectively Aviva USA),
from Aviva PLC
for $1.55 billion plus purchase price adjustments.
The acquisition was completed on Oct. 2, 2013, and since then
Fitch has
completed a comprehensive review of the Aviva USA business. As
part of the
review, Fitch has met with company management to discuss
integration plans and
conducted further discussions with company actuaries to review
the results of
Aviva USA's year-end 2012 asset adequacy reports.
Fitch views this transaction as a transformational event for
Athene due to the
large block of the existing business and the significant new
business
infrastructure Athene has acquired. The transaction has
increased Athene's
aggregate assets to almost $60 billion and thus provides greater
economies of
scale. The combined entities are now one of the largest issuers
of fixed
annuities in the U.S.
Favorably, earnings at Aviva USA thus far in 2013 have been
strong. The review
of the asset adequacy reports revealed no unusual issues. Fitch
believes the
favorable economics of the acquisition provides Athene with some
cushion to
still achieve acceptable returns on the business even if a
modest amount of
reserve strengthening is required. The acquisition has resulted
in an increase
in operating and asset leverage. However, run-rate leverage
metrics are expected
to remain supportive of the current rating category.
Fitch believes the inherent execution and integration risk
associated with the
Aviva USA transaction are partially mitigated by AHL's
successful track record
over the past two years with the purchase and integration of
Athene, Investors
Insurance Corporation and Presidential Life Corporation. Full
integration of
Aviva USA is expected to take approximately one year to complete
and will
involve the move of its headquarters to Iowa as well as the
rebranding of Aviva
USA entities to Athene.
Fitch views Athene's investment portfolio as somewhat aggressive
relative to
traditional life insurance companies. Athene has an
above-average exposure to
structured securities, in particular non-agency RMBS that the
company acquired
beginning in 2011 at a steep discount. In 2012 and 2013 AHL also
increased its
exposure to higher-yielding mezzanine mortgage loans and limited
partnerships.
Fitch will continue to monitor the redeployment of Aviva USA's
investment
portfolio and the company's ability to continue to capture an
adequate
risk-adjusted spread.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a rating upgrade
include:
--Successful execution of Aviva USA integration plans;
--Additional seasoning of the company's acquired in-force book
of business over
the next 12-18 months and demonstrated profitability of new
sales;
--Strong, consistent operating performance as measured by an
operating ROE of
15% or higher;
--Maintenance of operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
of 17x or less
and financial leverage under 10%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include:
--Any unexpected issues arising from the acquisition of Aviva
USA;
--The announcement of any other sizable acquisitions in the near
term that
reduce management focus on the Aviva USA integration;
--Deterioration in operating performance, resulting in Athene's
run-rate
operating losses for four consecutive quarters;
--An increase in operating leverage on a consolidated GAAP basis
to over 25x;
--Significant changes in asset allocation, which may include an
increase in
limited partnership exposure to over 15% or a large increase in
BIG exposure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings Inc., 70 W. Madison, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
