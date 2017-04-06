(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Atrium
European Real
Estate Limited's (Atrium) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Russia Reaching Cyclical Bottom: Russian operations posted a
small revaluation
gain in 2016 and like-for-like (lfl) net rental income (NRI)
trends improved at
end-4Q16 (-3% lfl), suggesting that Russian operations are
stabilising. This
follows a 30% drop in the valuation of the Russian portfolio and
NRI during the
Russian crisis. Fitch Ratings expects Atrium's Russian tenants
to strengthen,
supported by our expectation of growing GDP for the first time
in two years
(1.4%), and aided by the rouble which rebounded by more than 30%
from its 2016
low point.
Less-Encumbered Balance Sheet: Atrium made another early
secured-loan repayment.
It has almost fully freed its balance sheet with close to 84%
unencumbered
assets. It has a large pool of unencumbered assets with no
adverse selection,
which could support liquidity. This gives Atrium's management
more flexibility
to tailor its portfolio according to its strategy and take
action on
overperforming or underperforming assets.
Improved Asset Mix: Atrium continues to improve the quality of
its portfolio,
acquiring and developing several large shopping centres in
Poland and the Czech
Republic. The company has also disposed of a large part of its
smaller assets.
Changes in valuations illustrate the merits of this strategy as
higher yields on
smaller assets have diverged from lower yields on bigger assets.
Atrium's
portfolio is now more concentrated, but in higher-quality assets
with the top 10
now representing 63% of the latest portfolio against 58% in
2012. It has also
increased its exposure to more stable countries, with Poland now
accounting for
58% against 38% in 2008.
Adequate Operating Key Peformance Indicators: Negative
like-for-like NRI growth
(-2.3%) in 2016 was driven mostly by poor performance in Russia,
hiding Atrium's
underlying growth of 1.8% (0.5% in 2015). The disposal of
smaller assets in the
Czech Republic is supportive. Occupancy levels of 96% are high,
even though
occupancy in Russia came under pressure in 2016. Average lease
length decreased
to 4.9years but remains close to the investment-grade mid-point
of five years.
Low Leverage: Fitch-adjusted LTV remains comfortable for the
rating at around
33% at end-2016 even after the company paid a special dividend
in September
2016. Atrium's largest assets are likely to have benefited from
a yield -shift
revaluation gain, but we believe this effect will have been less
than for its
peers in western Europe. Net debt to EBITDA remains low at
around 6x and
interest cover comfortable at around 4x. Atrium updated its
maximum legacy legal
settlement to EUR44 million and the related remaining cash
outflow should not
meaningfully impact the leverage
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Atrium is smaller than most EMEA REITs, but leverage is lower
both in terms of
LTV and net debt to EBITDA. Other key performance indicators are
in line with
low vacancies and reasonably long average lease length. Atrium's
'BBB-' rating
with a Stable Outlook is driven by its exposure to some of the
more volatile and
less liquid central and eastern European markets, especially
Russia.
Higher-rated peers such as British Land (BBB+/Positive) and
Unibail (A/Stable)
have assets in the higher-rated economies in western Europe
which Fitch views as
being more liquid. With EUR2.6 billion of investment properties,
the company is
smaller than its western peers, although above the EUR1.5
billion asset size
threshold for an investment-grade rating. Atrium's relatively
weak business
profile when compared with its peers is offset by its solid and
now almost fully
unencumbered balance sheet, and low Fitch adjusted net LTV of
around 30% which
compares favourably with most peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Stabilisation of rents from Russian assets
- Restricted cash of EUR40 million for the Meinl settlement
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Further improvement of the quality of the portfolio and
liquidity of central
and eastern European investment markets, while maintaining
similar leverage
- Rationalisation of assets in markets in which Atrium has
limited geographic
critical mass.
- Improved sources of liquidity evidenced by a diversification
of funding
sources such as an undrawn committed credit line
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- LTV (adjusted net debt/investment properties) consistently
above 40%
- EBIT net interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Liquidity score below 1.25x on a two-year cycle on a sustained
basis
- Unencumbered asset cover ratio below 2.0x to 3.0x on a
sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Atrium has almost no debt maturing over the coming years (EUR11
million over the
period 2016-2019) and has EUR175 million of committed and
undrawn revolving
credit facilities maturing in 2019- 2020, with options to extend
for a further
year.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1606
Supervisory Analyst
Bram Cartmell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1874
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1244
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be
disclosed (in bullet
points). Analysts should refer to the relevant section of the
Data Control Form
and discuss and agree the proposed disclosure at the rating
committee. This
disclosure should appear after the analyst contact information.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021780
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001