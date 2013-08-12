(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco-based Attijariwafa
Bank's (AWB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+',
Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB-', National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA-(mar)',
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-' and Support Rating (SR) at '3'.
The Outlook on
the Long-term ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
AWB's IDRs, National Ratings, SR and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
opinion that the Moroccan authorities would have a high
propensity to support
AWB if needed, given the bank's strong franchise in the country.
AWB is a
leading domestically-owned corporate and retail bank in Morocco,
with a leading
market share in retail domestic banking (28%). However, Fitch
views the
probability of support to be only moderate given Morocco's
financial strength
(BBB-/Stable).
AWB's Long-term IDRs have a Stable Outlook, reflecting the
Moroccan sovereign's
Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, SRF and SR would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's
view of the
Moroccan state's willingness or ability to support the bank.
AWB's National
Ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign was severely
downgraded.
RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
AWB's VR reflects its moderate asset quality given its high loan
book
concentration, high related-party lending and exposure to
fragile economic
environments (at end-2012, 6% of AWB's assets were held in
Tunisia, and 12% in
various sub-Saharan African countries). The VR also takes into
account AWB's
tight liquidity albeit comparable with other Moroccan banks. It
also reflects
the bank's strong domestic market presence, satisfactory
profitability, which is
under pressure, and modest capitalisation.
AWB's asset quality is moderate. Impaired loans continued to
increase in 2012
(by around 11%), reflecting some economic pressures in Morocco,
weak economic
activity in Tunisia, and political instability in some
sub-Saharan African
countries. Fitch expects impaired loans to keep on rising in
2013, albeit only
moderately, due to persistent economic uncertainties in these
countries.
High obligor concentration in AWB's loan book represents a
material credit risk.
Nevertheless this concentration reflects, to some extent, the
concentration of
the Moroccan economy and AWB's high market shares. These large
exposures include
related party lending (which accounted for 35% of AWB's Fitch
core capital at
end-2012), which Fitch considers a rating weakness.
Fitch considers AWB's liquidity as tight. AWB's liquidity was
weakening since
2007 as loans grew at a faster pace than deposits in Morocco (as
was the case
for the overall banking sector), but since June 2012 this trend
appears to have
reversed as AWB's deposits have been growing at a faster pace
than loans. Fitch
considers that AWB's cushion of available liquid assets
(MAD16.9bn of assets
available for repurchase agreements with the Moroccan central
bank) is only
moderate given its short-term wholesale funding needs. Liquidity
at AWB's
foreign subsidiaries is adequate, but non-fungible.
Fitch considers AWB's capital ratios (Fitch core capital ratio
of 8.2% and core
Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.1% at end-2012) are modest, albeit
improving, given
the high concentrations in its loan book and its exposure to
volatile economic
and political markets. AWB's core Tier 1 capital ratio will
continue to be
supported by its retained earnings and cash injections in
2013/2014, but will
nevertheless remain close to the 9% regulatory minimum.
AWB's resilient profitability is mainly due to Moroccan
political stability and
the relatively sound performance of the Moroccan economy. Fitch
believes that
AWB's profitability will be constrained in 2013 by lower than
historical loan
growth, high competition, and possibly higher funding costs in
Morocco.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A deterioration of AWB's liquidity position or insufficient
capitalisation, for
example as a result of significant asset quality deterioration,
could trigger a
downgrade of AWB's VR. Potential corporate governance issues
limit the upside
potential to AWB's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+ (mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 144 2991 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011,
and 'Evaluating
Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
