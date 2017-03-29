(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings for Attorneys' Liability Assurance
Society, Inc., A Risk
Retention Group (ALAS) and Attorneys' Liability Assurance
Society Ltd. (ALAS
Ltd.). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Subsequently Fitch withdrew the rating of ALAS Ltd. as it is not
considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage because ALAS Ltd.
no longer serves
as a risk-bearing entity. All insurance risk is contained solely
within ALAS.
The ratings have been affirmed because performance has been in
line with
expectations and no upgrade or downgrade triggers were
activated.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect ALAS's strong capitalization which Fitch
believes provides
sufficient cushion against high-severity, low-frequency losses
and the potential
for adverse reserve development, and is a key factor supporting
the rating
level.
The ratings also reflect ALAS's above-average exposure to equity
and alternative
investments, and resulting risky-asset ratio of 84% of
policyholders' surplus at
year-end 2016. This adds a potential source of capital
volatility over the short
term but supports growth in members' net worth over the long
term.
ALAS' statutory combined ratio improved to 97% in 2016 from 126%
a year earlier.
Statutory net income improved by 84% in 2016 to $37.7 million.
Earnings
improvement plus positive unrealized investment gains led to an
8.5% increase
in ALAS's policyholders' surplus to $605 million at Dec. 31,
2016.
Traditional metrics, including operating leverage of 0.3x and
net leverage of
2.4x (net leverage would be 2.5x if securities lending
liabilities are
included), were more conservative than statutory U.S. non-life
sector credit
factor (SCF) medians for the current rating. However, statutory
RBC ratios are
below peer norms and rating guidelines. ALAS's score on Fitch's
Prism capital
model was 'Strong' at year-end 2015.
Loss reserve development returned to favorable levels in 2016,
but the ratings
reflect unfavorable experience over the last several years.
Favorable reserve
development was 4.1% of prior year-end reserves for 2016. This
followed waning
adverse development in 2011-2015 that averaged 6%. The
unfavorable development
in 2011-2015 was principally tied to loss emergence from a
handful of major
cases. Average claims severity was relatively steady ranging
from $3.1 million
to $3.9 million per claim for 2003-2016.
ALAS's exposure to reserve risk is high due to the
low-frequency/high-severity
nature of lawyers' professional liability (LPL) claims. Fitch
believes that
ALAS's reserve development trends do not reflect a fundamental
or systemic
change and recognizes this risk has been consistently managed.
Other LPL
providers have experienced similar results. However, as a
monoline LPL insurer,
ALAS's higher than average reserve risk and capital volatility
are more readily
apparent relative to more diversified insurers.
ALAS's accident year combined ratios (AY-CR) were 116.6% for
2016, compared to
119.1% for 2015. The results improved in part due to changes in
reinsurance
structure, including the purchase of more reinsurance in the
first $20 million
of LPL. Fitch examines ALAS's underwriting performance over a
relatively long
time due to the inherent low-frequency/high-severity nature of
the LPL line.
While varying from year to year, ALAS's AY-CRs, including member
premium
credits, have been very consistent over long periods, averaging
118%, 116% and
120%, respectively, over the five-year, 10-year and 20-year
periods ending 2016.
Rating strengths also include ALAS's sustainable competitive
positioning with
superior business retention derived through its service
orientation to member
law firms in loss prevention and claims management. A
high-quality, fixed-income
portfolio provides sufficient liquidity to meet policyholder
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include an
increase in
statutory net leverage to greater than 3.0x, the failure to
maintain a Prism
score within the 'Strong' category, and a sustained
deterioration in the
membership base. Fitch expects reserve volatility in the future,
but adverse
fiscal-year reserve development greater than 8% of prior
year-end reserves could
also lead to a downgrade.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade going forward
include a Prism
score maintained in the 'very strong' category, continued growth
in the
membership base that demonstrates the value of ALAS's
underwriting franchise,
and a sustained shift in reserve experience towards consistent
favorable reserve
development.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society, Inc., A Risk Retention
Group
--IFS at 'A'.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following rating with a
Stable Outlook:
Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society Ltd.
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1-312-368-3191
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
