(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The Outlook
is Stable. Australia's senior unsecured local-currency bond
ratings are also
affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Australia's 'AAA' rating reflects the country's high income
levels, strong
governance and effective policymaking institutions. The
country's economy has
grown for 25 years without a recession, despite navigating a
mining investment
cycle and volatile global conditions, benefiting from the
flexibility offered by
a free-floating exchange rate, credible monetary policy
framework and low public
debt.
- Persistently high budget deficits have eroded Australia's
fiscal strength
relative to 'AAA' peers. The general government deficit averaged
3.5% of GDP
between the fiscal year ending June 2011 (FY11) and FY15; this
compares with
0.8% for the 'AAA' median. Australia's general government
debt/GDP ratio was
34pp lower than the 'AAA' median in 2010, but the gap closed to
almost zero in
2016. The deterioration in the fiscal position partly reflects
the mining
investment and nominal growth downturn, with the government
balance sheet
helping to absorb some of the impact on the wider economy.
- Policy measures introduced in the FY18 budget, if fully
implemented, will help
lower the deficit earlier than Fitch had expected. The
government estimates the
measures will improve the budget balance by AUD19.8 billion over
four years
(1.2% of 2016 GDP). An increase to the Medicare levy contributes
AUD8.2 billion
and the introduction of a bank levy adds a further AUD5.5
billion. However, our
estimate of the FY18 general government deficit remains
unchanged at 2.2%,
reflecting our expectation of higher infrastructure spending by
state
governments. The government's decision to not proceed with
planned, but
unlegislated, budget repair measures was already assumed in
Fitch's September
2016 projections.
- We expect gross general government debt (GGGD) to peak at a
slightly higher
level (42.3% of GDP in FY18) than our September 2016 projections
due to new
government debt financing of infrastructure projects. This
includes a AUD19
billion loan for the National Broadband Network announced in
November 2016 and
the equity financing of Western Sydney Airport and the Melbourne
to Brisbane
Inland Rail. Fitch expects measures in the FY18 budget will lead
to a lower GGGD
path in the medium-term.
- Fitch's fiscal forecasts are underpinned by steady economic
growth. We
forecast real GDP to expand by 2.8% in 2017 and 2.7% in 2018,
faster than the
'AAA' median of 1.7% and 2.0%, respectively. This will be driven
by greater
production of natural gas, higher spending on infrastructure and
a smaller drag
from mining investment to offset a lower (but still positive)
contribution from
residential investment. The broad-based improvement in global
demand so far this
year, if maintained, would also support exports. The mining
investment downturn
continues to spill over to weaker private business investment in
mining states,
but we expect this to recede over the next two years.
- High household debt, at 189% of disposable income in 4Q16, has
been supported
by rising house prices and low interest rates and is a
vulnerability for the
economy and fiscal position. Mortgage arrears have gradually
increased over the
previous 18 months, with a steeper rise in states with large
mining exposure. An
economic shock that leads to sharply higher interest rates or
unemployment could
make it more difficult for households to service debt and weigh
on consumption
and confidence. Large offset and redraw account balances (17% of
residential
mortgages outstanding) provide flexibility for some households,
but the newest
borrowers are unlikely to have built up significant balances or
benefited from
past house price appreciation.
- Australia's banking system scores 'aa' on Fitch's Banking
System Indicator
(BSI), the joint highest of any sovereign. Strong capital
positions provide
banks with substantial loss-absorbing capacity and reduce the
risk of financial
instability in the event of a housing market shock. The sector
is supported by
strong regulation. The government's proposed bank levy will add
to existing
pressure on profitability from narrowing interest margins and
slowing loan
growth, but Fitch expects internal capital generation to remain
strong.
- A flexible exchange rate, strong financing flexibility and
extensive currency
hedging mitigates some of the risks from the country's high net
external
debt/GDP, which at 60.3% of GDP at end-2016 was the largest
among 'AAA' rated
sovereigns. However, a sustained reallocation of capital flows
away from
Australia by foreign investors could raise financing costs and
put downward
pressure on economic growth.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Australia a score equivalent to
a rating of
'AAA' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current Rating Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis
does not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- A sustained widening of the fiscal deficit, leading to a
continued rise in the
general government debt/GDP ratio.
- A negative shock to the housing market that causes widespread
household and
banking system distress.
- A negative external shock, such as a rapid decline in the
terms of trade
following a severe slowdown in China, which could lead to a
sharp increase in
the current-account deficit or a sustained reallocation of
foreign capital.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895594">Global
Economic Outlook,
particularly China, which has become a key destination for
Australian exports.
Fitch expects China to expand by 6.5% in 2016, 6.3% in 2017 and
5.8% in 2018.
- Fitch assumes an average iron ore price of USD55 per tonne in
2017, falling to
an average of USD45 in 2018 (62% Fe CFR China reference).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
