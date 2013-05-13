(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based Coca-Cola Amatil's (CCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers Major bottler of Coca-Cola: CCL's 'BBB+' rating benefits from a one-notch uplift from its standalone rating of 'BBB' reflecting its close strategic ties to global soft drink giant, The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC, A+/ Stable). TCCC is CCL's main shareholder with a 29.3% share. TCCC nominates two of CCL's nine board members. CCL is one of TCCC's top five Coca-Cola bottlers, and also provides TCCC with access to over 285 million consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. High entry barriers: CCL's stand-alone rating is supported by the competitive advantage and barriers to entry offered by its exclusive contract to bottle and distribute Coca-Cola across Australia and New Zealand as well as by CCL's well entrenched and leading market position. Dominant and increasing soft-drink market share: CCL has a 77%-78% share in Australia's 2,500kl non-alcoholic beverage market. ASAI (brands such as Pepsi and Schweppes), CCL's largest competitor, has a market share of around 15%-20% with the balance being mostly private labelled (supermarket chain) goods. CCL has managed to protect its market share while increasing its unit prices over the last five years. Driver of supermarket traffic: Studies conducted by CCL indicate that between 10% and 20% of Australian shoppers were prepared to switch retailers to buy cheaper Coca-Cola - a claim reinforced by the fact that Coca-Cola has been the top product overall in supermarket trolleys for the last 15 years. Heavy reliance on supermarket distribution channel: Reliance on and concentration of the Australian supermarket distribution channel is a material weakness in CCL's operating risk profile. Half of CCL's Australian beverage EBIT is generated via the supermarket channel. This amounts to 35% of the group's EBIT. Woolworths and Coles represent about 80% of supermarket sales in Australia and these two businesses are unilaterally driving price deflation across the majority of their supplier's product lines. Sensitivity of volumes to weather: CCL's soft drink sales are exposed to weather-related risks. The majority of CCL's Australian soft drink sales occur in the midst of the Australian summer which coincides with the peak retail months of November to January. Bad weather over this period has been blamed for annualised falls in volume of up to 2%. Poor execution of diversification strategy: CCL has attempted to diversify its earnings base both geographically and by product line but most of these attempts have been poorly executed. Of CCL's EBIT 70% is still generated from Australian soft drink sales. Sequential write-downs in the inventory of the food business (SPC Ardmona) over the last two years and continued price deflation driven by the Australian grocery retail channel provide little prospect of a future turn-around of this business. Moreover, prospects for a re-entry into the beer market in FY14 are lacklustre at best, with the JV with Casella and the distribution of the little known Rekoderlig facing the well-entrenched domestic beer portfolios of the Fosters group and Lion Nathan (a subsidiary of the Kirin group). Rating Sensitivity Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Diminishing of CCL's strategic or operational significance to TCCC -Adjusted net debt/ FFO(funds flow from operations) rising above 3.5x (2.72x in FY12 and expected to peak at 2.5x over FY13-FY16) or funds from operations (FFO) interest cover declining below 4x (6.43x in FY12 and expected to trough at 6.8x over FY13-FY16 ), on a sustained basis Positive rating action is not envisaged over the rating horizon owing to an inherent lack of diversification stemming from its strategic imperative to remain a major bottler of Coca-Cola in Australasia. Contact: Primary Analyst Johann Kenny Director +61 2 8256 0348 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. 