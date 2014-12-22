(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based gaming operator Crown Resorts Limited's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Crown's assets in Melbourne and Perth continue to deliver solid and relatively defensive earnings. While these assets continue to drive Crown's robust operating cash flows, its Macau-based associate, Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (Melco Crown), made its first dividend payment in three years in 1H14. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Australian Assets: Crown's two established casinos - Crown Melbourne in Victoria and Crown Perth in Western Australia - have a long history of stable cash generation, and their performances have remained resilient during economic downturns. This reflects the significant contribution from stable and predictable local markets, and the substantial expansion and a AUD2.2bn upgrade that ran from the fiscal year ending 30 June 2009 through to FY14. The stable cash generation also reflects Crown's position as the sole licensed casino operator in the respective regions. Crown Melbourne License Extended: Crown's license to operate the Melbourne casino has been extended to 2050 from the current expiry in 2033. Crown in turn is required to pay the Victorian government AUD250m in November 2014 and an additional AUD250m in 2033. Crown may be required to pay additional amounts in FY23 subject to gaming revenue growth between FY14 and FY22. As part of the agreement, Crown is entitled to install additional gaming products and the "super tax" on VIP program play will be removed from FY15. Crown and the Victorian Government have also agreed that casino taxes will not be increased and the Melbourne casino license will not be amended. Importantly, other regulatory actions adverse to Crown can trigger compensation. Fitch views the changes positively as they provide greater certainty to Crown's earnings, the change in tax structures removes one of Crown's competitive disadvantages and the entitlement to install additional gaming provides an expansion opportunity. Melco Crown Dividends: Melco Crown, in which Crown has a 33.6% stake, declared USD260.68m (AUD316.69m) of dividends on its 2013 net income. Crown received its share of AUD94.4m in 1H14. This dividend inflow is likely to be sustained and will enhance Crown's ability to finance a greater proportion of its sizeable capex through cash and moderate its financial leverage. Significant Capex Outlay: Crown's planned capex for FY15-FY18 is AUD2.39bn (excluding the license payments to the Victorian government), of which AUD1.1bn is to be incurred on the refurbishment and upgrade of its Melbourne and Perth properties and AUD1.3bn on its new property at Sydney. Crown has also bid for a second casino in Brisbane (the Queen's Wharf Brisbane project) in partnership with Chinese property developer Greenland Holding Group Co Ltd. Fitch expects Crown to maintain its current trend of generating robust operating cash flows of at least AUD650m a year, which will fund most of the capex (excluding Queen's Wharf, the outcome of which is not known yet) and translate into Crown maintaining its net adjusted debt / operating EBITDA below 2.50x, the point at which Fitch may consider negative rating action. Crown's net adjusted debt to EBITDA after excluding the AUD110.9m cash set aside for working capital in FY14 was 1.65x in FY14 (FY13: 1.75x after excluding AUD118.5m working capital cash). Sluggish Macro Economy: Consumer sentiment is weak in Melbourne following closure of a number of manufacturing businesses while sentiment in Perth has been hurt by a slowdown in mining activity. These factors would translate into flat to sluggish growth in mass market revenues. VIP revenues, which are driven by the inbound tourist traffic, are likely to be affected by a decline in Chinese tourist arrivals. Growing International Footprint: Crown is directly and indirectly through Melco Crown engaged in the development of Studio City in Macau, City of Dreams in the Philippines and a project each in Sri Lanka and Las Vegas. Studio City is expected to commence operations in 2015 and City of Dreams Manila was soft launched in December 2014. Crown would be required to make additional investments (over and above its sizeable planned capex) should the Las Vegas and Sri Lankan projects proceed. Given that the geography of these projects is outside Crown's traditional spheres of operation, the company would also be exposed to an element of project execution risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: Net adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDA increasing above 2.5x on a sustained basis. Additionally, significant negative regulatory action or additional material funding of investments (for the Las Vegas and Sri Lanka projects) could lead to an increase in leverage. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: Deleveraging so that net adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDA falls below 1.75x on a sustained basis. No positive rating action is anticipated over the next 24 months as the company completes major projects. 