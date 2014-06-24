(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Australia's Ergon Energy Corporation Limited's (Ergon)
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Foreign Currency Senior Unsecured
rating at 'AA'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Linkages with State: Ergon's ratings reflect its very strong legal,
strategic and operational linkages with its sole owner, the State of Queensland
(AA/Stable). The state does not explicitly guarantee Ergon's obligations, but
Fitch believes the links are sufficiently strong to warrant equalisation of
Ergon's ratings with those of the state.
Strategically Important Business: Ergon's electricity distribution network
services the rural and regional areas of the state. The company is operationally
integral to the functioning of the state due to the economic and social
importance of its services. It also reflects the Queensland government's current
policy to retain its portfolio of network electricity assets in public
ownership, as also noted in the state budget on 3 June 2014.
Integrated with the State: The state borrowing authority, Queensland Treasury
Corporation (QTC, AA/Stable), arranges all of Ergon's debt. The virtually
assured availability of perpetual senior debt funding from QTC indicates a high
degree of financial integration with the state, which effectively controls the
appointment of Ergon's board, as well as its capex and cash distribution
policies.
Private Sector Investment: Fitch notes that state government expects private
sector investment in electricity network companies through a hybrid instrument,
for a share of revenue streams in future. However, Fitch also notes that the
state government remains committed to retaining full ownership of these
companies. Such investment is only likely after the next state election in
mid-2015. Any rating implications will include a review of the term sheet of the
hybrid instrument.
Strong Standalone Credit Profile: Ergon's standalone credit profile benefits
from the stable and predictable nature of cash flows generated by its monopoly
regulated distribution network, and the transparent regulatory environment in
which it operates. Ergon is a Queensland state owned electricity distribution
company which manages more than AUD11bn in distribution assets, with a network
spanning 97% of the state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Upgrade in the Queensland state's ratings, provided the rating linkages remain
intact.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Downgrade in the Queensland state's ratings; or
-Evidence of weakening support, including privatisation and/or private sector
investment.