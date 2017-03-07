(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Australia's
four major banking groups: Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Limited
(ANZ); Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA); National Australia
Bank Limited
(NAB); and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC). The Outlook on
each bank's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable.
The rating review focuses on the Australian-domiciled entities
within each group
and therefore does not encompass their overseas subsidiaries. A
full list of
rating action can be found at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATINGS, IDRS AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Stable Outlook of all four
banks are driven by
their Viability Ratings and reflect their dominant franchises in
Australia and
New Zealand as well as increasing macroeconomic challenges.
Stable, transparent
and traditional business models have proven effective in
generating strong and
sustainable profitability, while the banks maintained a
conservative risk
appetite relative to international peers.
Fitch believes the role of Australia's banking regulator is
critical in the
banks managing rising macroeconomic risks, such as historically
high household
debt, continued strong property price growth, low interest rates
and subdued
wage inflation. These risks could challenge banks' financial
profiles in the
medium-term if left unchecked.
House price growth outstripped wage growth over the last three
years, putting
pressure on affordability. Low interest rates, tax policies and
increasing
foreign investor demand have contributed to strong house price
growth and rising
household debt. Measures taken by Australia's banking regulator
have tightened
the banks' risk appetite, as reflected in underwriting standards
that ensure
households can service their loans in a higher interest rate
environment. New
Zealand's banking regulator has also limited new business growth
to certain
loan/value ratio mortgages, which protects the banks'
loss-absorption buffers.
The four major Australian banks dominate their home markets.
Their combined
assets accounted for 80% of Australia's banking system assets at
end-2016 and
87% of New Zealand's banking system assets at end-September
2016. This dominance
provides scale benefits and allows the banks to generate solid
returns with
simple business models. Most of the banks' assets are loans to
households and
businesses and operations are domestically focused, with
Australia and New
Zealand accounting for 80%-96% of exposures at default at each
bank's last
financial reporting period end. Digital banking has become an
increasingly
important distribution and revenue generation channel and Fitch
expects the
banks to continue investing heavily in technology.
Fitch expects the banks' risk appetite to remain tight.
Underwriting standards
are influenced by the regulator's intervention through the use
of
macro-prudential tools, while pricing is used to compete for
business growth.
Fitch sees investor mortgages, interest-only mortgages and
broker-introduced
mortgages as riskier due a higher probability of weaker
performance through the
credit cycle compared with owner-occupied mortgages originated
through
proprietary channels. Broker-introduced mortgages could also be
more susceptible
to application fraud due to the broker incentive structure.
However, the banks
retain all underwriting responsibility and regularly conduct
hindsight and
broker performance reviews, helping mitigate some of this risk.
The banks' exposures to commercial real estate lending is
manageable, accounting
for between 6% to 9% of total exposure at default at the banks'
respective last
financial reporting period end. A small portion of these were
classified
development exposures. Exposure to inner-city apartment
developments also
appears manageable. Fitch considers this segment higher risk due
to potential
oversupply and large proportion of foreign buyers who are likely
to find it more
difficult to obtain credit following tighter mortgage
underwriting by the
Australian banks.
Fitch expects the banks' asset quality to remain a strength
relative to
similarly rated international peers, although there may be some
deterioration in
2017. Household exposures should continue to perform solidly
absent any sharp
increases in lending rates and weaker labour-market conditions.
However, slow
wage inflation could pose a risk, especially as most borrowers
opt for variable
rates and banks have passed on their funding cost increases. The
banks' mining
and agriculture portfolios have experienced some asset-quality
pressure.
However, combined exposures are small, accounting for between 3%
and 5% of
exposures at default. Improvements in commodity prices should
support work-out
positions.
Fitch expects the banks' capitalisation to continue
strengthening in light of
the likelihood of higher prudential capital requirements.
Internal capital
generation is supported by strong profitability and can be
boosted through
dividend reinvestment plans - participation in these plans tends
to increase
significantly if a discount on the share price is applied. Fitch
believes
Australian banks are well-capitalised despite lower common
equity Tier 1 ratios
relative to international peers. This reflects the Australian
regulator's
tougher capital standards, which include higher minimum
risk-weightings for
residential mortgages through Pillar 1 and larger capital
deductions.
Funding remains a weakness relative to similarly rated
international peers.
Fitch expects the banks to continue relying on wholesale markets
in the
medium-term. This reflects a lack of deposits in Australia,
partly due to the
country's superannuation scheme. Wholesale funding made up
35%-42% of total
funding, excluding derivatives and equity, at each banks
respective 2016
financial year end. The banks are likely to improve funding by
further reducing
their reliance on short-term offshore wholesale markets and
lengthening their
maturity profiles. They are also likely to focus on attracting
stable deposits,
especially in preparation of the incoming net stable funding
ratio regulation
from January 2018. In addition, the banks' liquidity positions
are solid,
reflecting a significant increase in liquid assets to meet
liquidity coverage
ratio requirements. The banks' average quarterly liquidity
coverage ratios have
remained above 120%.
The 2017 outlook for the banks' operating profit growth remains
soft, with
revenue growth to remain under pressure. Cost management will
remain a focus,
but could be affected by continued technology investment. Fitch
expects
impairment charges to continue rising from their cyclical lows.
The banks' strategies focus on Australia's and New Zealand's
more profitable
market segments, especially residential mortgages and business
banking. Growth
in operations outside of these markets was contained in 2016.
NAB successfully
withdrew from the United Kingdom retail banking market and sold
80% of its life
insurance business. ANZ's updated Asian strategy focuses on the
institutional
segment where ANZ has a competitive advantage. ANZ's strategy
change also
includes the exit of most of its Asian retail business,
announced in October
2016, as well as the sale of its 20% stake in Shanghai Rural
Commercial Bank in
January 2017.
The banks' senior unsecured debt ratings are driven by the same
rationale as
their Viability Ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect
their systemic
importance and an extremely high probability of support from
Australian
authorities, if needed.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the four major Australian banks' Tier 2
subordinated debt, both
legacy and Basel III compliant instruments, are notched one
level down from the
Viability Ratings for loss severity. No notching has been
applied for
non-performance risk.
Tier 1 hybrid capital instruments are notched five levels from
the respective
banks' Viability Ratings - two notches to reflect loss severity
and three
notches to reflect non-performance risk. This notching applies
to both legacy
and Basel III compliant instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY RATINGS, IDRs AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Rating upside for Australia's four major banks is limited due to
their already
high ratings, increasing macroeconomic risks and weaker funding
profile relative
to similarly rated international peers.
Downside risks for the banks' Viability Ratings, IDRs and senior
unsecured debt
ratings include increasing macroeconomic challenges, a sharp
slowdown in Chinese
economic growth and deteriorating funding profiles.
The ongoing rise in household debt and house-prices heightens
the banks'
sensitivity to a sharp housing correction if labour-market
conditions and
interest rates were to materially change. Pockets of Australia's
property market
may face oversupply due to a large number of newly built
apartments being
finalised over the next 12 to 18 months. Tighter credit
conditions may mean some
buyers cannot secure finance and settle their purchases. This
could pose a risk
to banks' financial profiles if settlement failure becomes
widespread and leads
to a meaningful house-price correction, particularly if combined
with rising
mortgage rates and weaker labour-market conditions.
In addition, a worse-than-Fitch-expects slowdown in China's
growth would slow
Australia's economy and lead to higher unemployment given the
countries' strong
economic ties. This could pressure bank asset quality,
profitability and
capitalisation.
Deterioration in the banks' funding and liquidity profiles could
leave them
susceptible to prolonged funding market dislocation, which could
also place
pressure on their ratings.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Fitch does not expect any change to the propensity of
authorities to provide
support despite global regulatory moves to limit implicit
government support to
banks. However, we do expect Australia's resolution framework to
be strengthened
in the medium term, which would potentially change our
assumption around
sovereign support.
A change in the ability of Australian authorities to provide
support, which is
likely to be reflected in a downgrade of the Australian
sovereign (AAA/Stable),
may also result in a downgrade of the banks' Support Ratings and
Support Rating
Floors. However, this would not directly affect the banks' IDRs,
which are
driven by their Viability Ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid instrument ratings are broadly
sensitive to the
same considerations that might affect the banks' Viability
Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-linked debt affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Commonwealth Bank of Australia:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'
National Australia Bank Limited:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'
National Capital Trust I:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0177395901) affirmed at 'BBB'
Westpac Banking Corporation:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured long-term debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-linked debt affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne (ANZ, CBA and WBC)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Tim Roche (NAB)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne (NAB)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Tim Roche (ANZ, CBA and WBC)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020141
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
